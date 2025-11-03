BioNTech Sees Higher 2025 Sales Driven By Bristol Myers Partnership

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) reported a third-quarter per-share loss of 14 cents (12 cents in euros) on Monday, a turnaround from earnings of 81 cents reported a year ago, missing the consensus earnings of 75 cents per share.

The COVID-19 vaccine maker reported sales of $1.78 billion (1.52 billion euros), compared to 1.24 billion euros a year ago, beating the consensus of $1.19 billion.

The increase was primarily driven by revenues related to BioNTech’s collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY), which was recognized in the third quarter of 2025, partially offset by lower sales volumes of BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccines.

R&D expenses totaled 564.8 million euros, compared to 550.3 million euros a year ago.

SG&A expenses totaled 148.5 million euros, compared to 150.5 million euros a year ago, driven by lower external costs, partially offset by an ongoing commercial build-up.

Cash and cash equivalents, plus security investments, totaled 16.71 billion euros.

Guidance For 2025

BioNTech raised its fiscal year 2025 guidance from 1.7 billion-2.2 billion euros to 2.6 billion-2.8 billion euros.

Regarding the COVID-19 vaccine franchise, the guidance reflects relatively stable COVID-19 vaccine pricing and market share compared to 2024.

The company expects inventory write-downs and other charges estimated to be approximately 15% of BioNTech’s share of gross profit from COVID-19 vaccine sales in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), and anticipated revenues from a pandemic preparedness contract with the German government.

“The receipt of $1.5 billion from our partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb further underscores the strategic value of our collaborations not only in the long but also in the short term,” said Ramón Zapata, CFO at BioNTech. “We are increasing our 2025 full-year revenue guidance to 2.6-2.8 billion euros. At the same time, we continue to optimize our cost base to support a sustainable development trajectory and ensure operational efficiency.”

BioNTech has lowered expense guidance ranges for R&D, SG&A, and capital expenditures for operating activities for the 2025 financial year.

The company expects to continuously focus investments on R&D and scaling the business for late-stage development and commercial readiness in oncology, while remaining cost-disciplined.

BNTX Price Action: BioNTech shares were up 0.34% at $104.26 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

