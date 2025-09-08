Pfizer
September 8, 2025 2:13 PM 1 min read

Pfizer, BioNTech Roll Out COVID-19 Update That Boosts Antibodies 4-Fold In High-Risk Adults

by Vandana Singh Benzinga Editor
Pfizer Inc. PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX reported topline Phase 3 results for their LP.8.1-adapted monovalent COMIRNATY (2025-2026 Formula) in high-risk adults.

Among 100 participants, the vaccine generated a ≥4-fold increase in neutralizing antibodies against the LP.8.1 sublineage within 14 days, with a safety profile consistent with prior formulations. All participants had previously received the KP.2-adapted vaccine at least six months earlier.

Also Read: Robert F. Kennedy Took Fire From Both Republicans And Democrats Over Vaccine Overhauls: GOP Senators Defend Trump’s Operation Warp Speed

In August, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced on social media that the emergency use authorizations for COVID-19 vaccines have now been rescinded.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a supplemental BLA for the LP.8.1-adapted vaccine in adults 65+ and individuals 5–64 with underlying conditions. To date, more than 5 billion doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed worldwide.

Price Action: PFE stock is down 2.25% at $24.32, and BNTX stock is down 8.33% at $103.10 at the last check on Monday.

