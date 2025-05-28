Trump's Crypto Advisor About US Plans On Buying More Bitcoin: It All Boils Down To…

President Donald Trump’s crypto and AI advisor, David Sacks, said Tuesday that the path to acquiring Bitcoin BTC/USD for the strategic reserve is ready, and it’s just a matter of getting the relevant executive departments “excited.”

What happened: During a fireside chat with the Winklevoss twins at the Bitcoin 2025 conference in Las Vegas, Sacks was asked if the government is considering “proactively” acquiring Bitcoin.

If either the Commerce Department or the Treasury Department can figure out how to fund it [Strategic Reserve] without adding to the debt, then they are allowed to create those programs," Sacks replied.

The crypto czar said he is not making any promises, but it's a matter of getting the two departments "excited" about the funding. He highlighted that the presidential authorization is ready in case they figure out a way.

Why It Matters: President Donald Trump signed an executive order to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve earlier in March, with a provision to develop budget-neutral strategies for acquiring additional BTC, provided that those strategies have no incremental costs on taxpayers.

Bo Hines, the executive director of the President's Council of Advisers on Digital Assets, had suggested in an interview that the U.S. could capitalize on the gains from its gold holdings to purchase more Bitcoin, citing legislation proposed by Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.).

However, little has come from the executive side since the order was signed. Moreover, some analysts have dubbed the idea of selling gold to accumulate Bitcoin a "very risky" prospect.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $108,904.46, down 0.02% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

