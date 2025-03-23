White House Says Gold Reserves May Be Used to Purchase Bitcoin

A senior White House official has hinted at the possibility of the U.S. utilizing its gold reserves to acquire more Bitcoin BTC/USD.

What Happened: Bo Hines, the executive director of the President’s Council of Advisers on Digital Assets, suggested in an interview that the U.S. could capitalize on the gains from its gold holdings to purchase more Bitcoin.

This move, according to Hines, could be a budget-neutral way to increase the country’s Bitcoin reserves.

Hines referenced the Bitcoin Act of 2025, proposed by Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), which advocates for the US to acquire 1 million Bitcoin, approximately 5% of the total Bitcoin supply, over a span of five years. This acquisition would be funded through the sale of Federal Reserve gold certificates.

"If we actually realize the gains on the U.S. gold holdings, that would be a budget-neutral way to acquire more bitcoin," Hines said adding that there's been "countless ideas" and the “best ideas" will be enacted by President Donald Trump.

President Trump, in a pre-recorded message, expressed his commitment to making the US the leading Bitcoin superpower and the global hub for cryptocurrency.

"It's high time that our president started accumulating assets for the American people, which is what president Trump is doing rather than taking it away," Hines added.

Despite recent market stagnation due to macroeconomic factors, Trump’s pledge has instilled confidence in the market.

Why It Matters: The potential use of US gold reserves to purchase Bitcoin signifies a major shift in the country’s approach to digital assets.

The Bitcoin Act of 2025, if passed, could significantly increase the US’s stake in the global Bitcoin market. This move, coupled with President Trump’s commitment to crypto, could position the US as a leading player in the global crypto market, potentially influencing Bitcoin’s price and market dynamics.

Image: Shutterstock