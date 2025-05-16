May 16, 2025 2:04 AM 2 min read

Michael Saylor Says Strategy Inc. Shareholders Could 'Suffer' If Bitcoin Plunges 90% For Half A Decade, But Reveals A Winning Endgame

by Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Strategy Inc. MSTR executive chairman, Michael Saylor, says the company, formerly known as MicroStrategy, could survive a brutal crypto winter, but its shareholders wouldn’t be too happy about it.

What Happened: In a new Financial Times film and subsequent interviews, Saylor warned that if Bitcoin BTC/USD "fell 90 per cent and stayed there for four or five years, we would still be stable," yet equity investors "would suffer because they're levered."

The alert comes as MicroStrategy — already the world's largest corporate holder of the token at 568,840 BTC worth about $59 billion — keeps piling on debt and preferred-stock financings to buy more.

Saylor's endgame is simple. "Whoever gets the most bitcoin wins. There is no other endgame," he told Yahoo Finance in a separate sit-down. To keep buying, MicroStrategy sold $580 million of dividend-paying preferred shares in January and another perpetual-preferred slug in March — cash it can deploy straight into crypto.

The balance sheet now holds just $60.3 million in cash against tens of billions in digital assets, its latest 10-Q shows. Former Bank of America ECM chief Craig Coben tells FT that Strategy’s focus on "new money" raises "questions about the sustainability" of the bet if prices crater.

See also: Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin Strategy—’Infinite Money Glitch’ Or A Reflexive Leverage Bet?

Saylor shrugs at the skeptics, even trolling them on X: "Sell a kidney if you must, but keep the Bitcoin." But Saylor's own warning shows just how thin the ice could get if the next crypto winter proves deeper and longer than the last.

Top 3 Bitcoin-Holding Public Companies

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money
Company NameAmount Of BTC HeldValue In U.S. Dollars
MicroStrategy568,840 BTC59.16 billion
Marathon Digital46,374 BTC4.82 billion
Riot Platforms18,692 BTC1.94 billion
Source: Coingecko.

Why It Matters: Economist Peter Schiff, a fierce critic of all things Bitcoin, has consistently questioned Strategy's Bitcoin playbook, recently predicted “fireworks” if Bitcoin were to drop in value. Schiff stated that a significant BTC slump could soon even push MSTR "into the red."

That said, JPMorgan analysts expect continued Bitcoin upside into late 2025, driven by sector-specific momentum and weakening gold sentiment. Major U.S. exchanges like Coinbase, Kraken, and Gemini are expanding regulated crypto derivatives offerings to institutional investors, all adding to the crypto king’s momentum.

Price Action: Shares of MicroStrategy closed 4.73% lower at $397.03 on Thursday. The stock has gained 32.34% since the beginning of 2025, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that Strategy has a Momentum in the 97th percentile. Click here to see how rivals like Coinbase stack up in comparison.

Photo Courtesy: Bukhta Yurii On Shutterstock.com

Loading...
Loading...

Read next: Eric Trump: Bitcoin Accumulation Is ‘A Race To The Top’

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$103977.370.18%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
90.45
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
MARA Logo
MARAMARA Holdings Inc
$15.65-1.39%
MSTR Logo
MSTRStrategy
$398.68-4.34%
RIOT Logo
RIOTRiot Platforms Inc
$8.70-2.36%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
CryptocurrencyMarketsBitcoinMichael SaylorMicroStrategy
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved