Strategy Buys $1.34B In Bitcoin At $99,856, Cites 15.5% BTC Yield

Strategy, formerly MicroStrategy Inc. MSTR, has acquired an additional 13,390 Bitcoin BTC/USD for approximately $1.34 billion at an average price of $99,856 per coin, according to a Form 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

What Happened: The acquisition, which took place between May 5 and May 11, pushes Strategy's total Bitcoin holdings to 568,840 BTC, accumulated at a combined cost of $39.41 billion and an average purchase price of $69,287.

The purchase was fully funded by the company's ongoing at-the-market (ATM) equity programs, including the sale of 3.22 million shares of MSTR common stock and 273,987 shares of its STRK preferred stock.

The combined offerings generated $1.34 billion in net proceeds, indicating that the entire amount was allocated toward Bitcoin accumulation.

Why It Matters: In parallel with the company's treasury activity, Bitcoin BTC/USD spot ETFs recorded a net inflow of $335 million on May 9, marking the third consecutive day of inflows, according to data from SoSoValue.

Ethereum ETH/USD spot ETFs also saw $17.61 million in inflows, with no outflows reported across any of the nine active Ethereum ETF products.

These sustained inflows into U.S.-listed Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs reflect growing institutional participation in digital assets, aligning with Strategy's ongoing commitment to a Bitcoin-centric capital allocation strategy.

The company also disclosed a 15.5% Bitcoin yield year-to-date, signaling the performance of its BTC holdings against cost basis amid continued price appreciation.

Strategy's ATM program remains sizable, with over $40 billion in authorized securities, both common and preferred, still available for issuance.

The company's approach continues to treat Bitcoin as its core treasury reserve, executed through traditional capital markets structures.

