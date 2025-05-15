Eric Trump: Bitcoin Accumulation Is 'A Race To The Top'

Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization on Thursday described Bitcoin BTC/USD accumulation as a “race to the top,” highlighting a surge in interest from major institutions and wealthy individuals, signaling a shift in attitudes toward digital assets.

What Happened: “It really is kind of a race to the top right now,” Trump said during his remarks at Consensus. “There's a lot of people who are running very hard at this mission.”

Drawing on a recent anecdote, Trump said even senior executives at traditional financial institutions, once openly skeptical, are now actively seeking to enter the Bitcoin market. “A year ago, he was saying, ‘Bitcoin's funny money.’ The other day he goes, ‘Eric, where do I buy… how do I get into this world?'"

Trump said this sentiment shift is consistent across sectors, from Wall Street to global investment offices. “I hear it from sovereign wealth funds, hear it from the wealthiest families, I hear it from the biggest companies,” he said.

Why It Matters: The comments come as Bitcoin continues to trade near record highs, supported by rising institutional interest, ETF inflows, and growing recognition of the asset's monetary properties in macroeconomic circles.

Trump emphasized that legacy resistance is fading, noting that “people who were staunchly against it… are coming around in a massive way.”

While he didn't outline specific investment plans, the tone of his remarks strongly aligned with the broader narrative of capital rotation into crypto from traditional finance.

"I promise you we're going to beat them in that marathon,” he said.

Eric Trump serves as a Web3 Ambassador for World Liberty Financial, a Trump-family-led decentralized finance platform.

He actively promotes its stablecoin and DeFi initiatives, leveraging significant investments and partnerships.

