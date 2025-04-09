Trump Media Surges After Hours Following A 21% Rally, Makes POTUS Richer By $410 Million—Official Trump Memecoin Also Gains

Entities tied to President Donald Trump surged on Wednesday, boosting his personal fortune, after he announced a surprise 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs.

What happened: Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. DJT shares were up 5.23% in after-hours trading after closing 21.7% higher at $20.27 during Wednesday's regular trading session.

Similarly, the Official Trump TRUMP/USD meme coin traded at $8.08, up 7.51% in the last 24 hours. Entities affiliated with The Trump Organization control 80% of the coin's supply.

Trump Media, the parent company of social media platform Truth Social, was co-founded by Trump, who maintains a 52.9% stake in the company, according to the 13D filing reported on Dec. 30, 2024.

The stake translated to a total of 114,750,000 shares held by Trump, equating to a market value of $2.32 billion as per Wednesday's closing price. This meant that Trump personally gained $410 million in today's rally.

Asset Value of Trump's Stake At Wednesday's Close Value of Trump's Stake At Tuesday's Close Intraday Gains Trump Media $2.32 billion $1.91 billion $410 million

Why It Matters: Notably, Trump transferred his entire Trump Media stake to a trust controlled by his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., before his swearing-in.

Earlier this month, a filing from the company registered billions of dollars worth of shares for sale as a primary offering and a secondary offering. Interestingly, Trump promised not to sell his stake in the company during a campaign speech.

It's worth pointing out that Trump promoted DJT in a Truth Social post Wednesday morning, shortly after the market opened, saying, "This is a great time to buy." The 90-day tariff announcement came three hours after his post.

The DJT stock fared low on the value score— a metric that evaluates an asset's relative worth by comparing its market price to fundamental measures—as of this writing. To access high-value stocks amid the ongoing rebound, access Benzinga’s proprietary Edge Rankings score.

