April 9, 2025 11:20 PM 2 min read

Trump Media Surges After Hours Following A 21% Rally, Makes POTUS Richer By $410 Million—Official Trump Memecoin Also Gains

Follow
Comments

Entities tied to President Donald Trump surged on Wednesday, boosting his personal fortune, after he announced a surprise 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs.

What happened: Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. DJT shares were up 5.23% in after-hours trading after closing 21.7% higher at $20.27 during Wednesday's regular trading session.

Similarly, the Official Trump TRUMP/USD meme coin traded at $8.08, up 7.51% in the last 24 hours.  Entities affiliated with The Trump Organization control 80% of the coin's supply.

Trump Media, the parent company of social media platform Truth Social, was co-founded by Trump, who maintains a 52.9% stake in the company, according to the 13D filing reported on Dec. 30, 2024.

The stake translated to a total of 114,750,000 shares held by Trump, equating to a market value of $2.32 billion as per Wednesday's closing price. This meant that Trump personally gained $410 million in today's rally.

AssetValue of Trump's Stake At Wednesday's CloseValue of Trump's Stake At Tuesday's CloseIntraday Gains 
Trump Media$2.32 billion$1.91 billion$410 million

See Also: Another Crypto Firm Set To Go Public: Galaxy Digital Foresees Nasdaq Listing Soon After SEC Approves Delaware Move

Why It Matters: Notably, Trump transferred his entire Trump Media stake to a trust controlled by his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., before his swearing-in.

Earlier this month, a filing from the company registered billions of dollars worth of shares for sale as a primary offering and a secondary offering. Interestingly, Trump promised not to sell his stake in the company during a campaign speech.

It's worth pointing out that Trump promoted DJT in a Truth Social post Wednesday morning, shortly after the market opened, saying, "This is a great time to buy." The 90-day tariff announcement came three hours after his post.

The DJT stock fared low on the value score— a metric that evaluates an asset's relative worth by comparing its market price to fundamental measures—as of this writing. To access high-value stocks amid the ongoing rebound, access Benzinga’s proprietary Edge Rankings score.

Image via Shutterstock

Read Next: 

TRUMP/USD Logo
$TRUMPOfficial Trump
$7.96-2.50%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
-
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
DJT Logo
DJTTrump Media & Technology Group Corp
$21.3328.0%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
CryptocurrencyNewsPoliticsMarketsDJTDonald TrumpmemecoinOfficial Trump

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved