Trump Media Surges After Hours Following A 21% Rally, Makes POTUS Richer By $410 Million—Official Trump Memecoin Also Gains

Entities tied to President Donald Trump surged on Wednesday, boosting his personal fortune, after he announced a surprise 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs.
What happened: Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. DJT shares were up 5.23% in after-hours trading after closing 21.7% higher at $20.27 during Wednesday's regular trading session.
Similarly, the Official Trump TRUMP/USD meme coin traded at $8.08, up 7.51% in the last 24 hours. Entities affiliated with The Trump Organization control 80% of the coin's supply.
Trump Media, the parent company of social media platform Truth Social, was co-founded by Trump, who maintains a 52.9% stake in the company, according to the 13D filing reported on Dec. 30, 2024.
The stake translated to a total of 114,750,000 shares held by Trump, equating to a market value of $2.32 billion as per Wednesday's closing price. This meant that Trump personally gained $410 million in today's rally.
|Asset
|Value of Trump's Stake At Wednesday's Close
|Value of Trump's Stake At Tuesday's Close
|Intraday Gains
|Trump Media
|$2.32 billion
|$1.91 billion
|$410 million
See Also: Another Crypto Firm Set To Go Public: Galaxy Digital Foresees Nasdaq Listing Soon After SEC Approves Delaware Move
Why It Matters: Notably, Trump transferred his entire Trump Media stake to a trust controlled by his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., before his swearing-in.
Earlier this month, a filing from the company registered billions of dollars worth of shares for sale as a primary offering and a secondary offering. Interestingly, Trump promised not to sell his stake in the company during a campaign speech.
It's worth pointing out that Trump promoted DJT in a Truth Social post Wednesday morning, shortly after the market opened, saying, "This is a great time to buy." The 90-day tariff announcement came three hours after his post.
The DJT stock fared low on the value score— a metric that evaluates an asset's relative worth by comparing its market price to fundamental measures—as of this writing. To access high-value stocks amid the ongoing rebound, access Benzinga’s proprietary Edge Rankings score.
Image via Shutterstock
Read Next:
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.