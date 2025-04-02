Donald Trump Can Now Sell His DJT Shares — Will He?

A filing from Trump Media & Technology Group DJT registers millions of shares for sale as a primary offering and millions of shares that can be sold in a secondary offering, including those belonging to President Donald Trump.

What Happened: Trump Media & Technology stock has been highly volatile since the 2024 presidential election, which co-founder Donald Trump won.

Shares may continue to be volatile in 2025, with a new offering announced this week via a company filing.

The S-3 registration statement registers a primary offering of up to 8,370,686 shares.

A secondary offering registers up to 134,078,598 shares for sale from time to time. Included in this total are 114,750,000 shares of common shares held by the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust.

"The selling security holders may offer and sell, from time to time, any or all of the shares of common stock or warrants being offered for resale by this prospectus," the filing reads.

The secondary offering shares registered include the following:

30,147 placement shares

627,521 shares previously registered for resale

79,538 remaining unsold or unexercised shares issuable upon the exercise of placement warrants

114,750,000 President Trump shares

17,314,015 Yorkville shares

2,002 MZHCI shares

1,275,375 asset acquisition shares

79,538 warrants to purchase common stock

8,370,686 shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of public warrants that were previously registered

The company said the shares registered to sell represent 60.8% of the company's total outstanding shares.

The secondary offering of registered shares includes stock owned by Attorney General Pam Bondi, who previously acquired DJT shares for consulting work on the SPAC merger of Trump Media & Technology and Digital World Acquisition.

Why It's Important: The share registration does not mean that all shareholders listed will sell their stock. The filing registers shares that can now be sold in the future.

Trump has promised not to sell his stake in the media company he co-founded.

"No, I'm not selling. No, I love it," Trump said back in September during a campaign speech.

The president said he uses Truth Social, owned by the media company he co-founded, to spread his message.

Trump also said he would not leave Truth Social for X in the same speech.

“I’m not leaving. I love it,” he reiterated.

In the speech, Trump highlighted how his stake was worth billions of dollars, but he wouldn't be selling.

“I’m not going to sell my shares. I don’t need money.”

Today, the DJT shares are worth $2.18 billion.

In November, Trump again confirmed he was not planning on selling his DJT shares and said that rumors and reports that he was were fake.

Trump Media & Technology highlighted its growth plans in the share filing, which include the recent rollout of Truth Social streaming apps for home TV and the launch of Truth.Fi financial services.

The company's main growth plans going forward are:

Grow Truth Social

Increase Product Offerings and Services

Pursue Strategic Acquisitions and/or Partnerships

DJT Price Action: Trump Media & Technology stock is down 6.1% to $19.03 on Wednesday versus a 52-week trading range of $11.75 to $56.55. The stock is down 44.1% year-to-date in 2025 and down 63.1% over the last year.

