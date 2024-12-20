Trump Transfers Entire DJT Stake To Revocable Trust Ahead Of Inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump has transferred his entire stake in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. DJT to his revocable trust, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings released on Thursday.

What Happened: The transfer of 114,750,000 shares, representing approximately 53% ownership of the company, was completed Tuesday with Trump listed as the sole beneficiary. The shares were gifted to the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust without monetary compensation, the filing shows.

The move comes just days after Trump rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange, where DJT stock has surged over 100% year-to-date. The company’s shares closed at $35.41 on Tuesday, valuing Trump’s transferred stake at approximately $4 billion.

The transfer follows Trump’s September pledge not to sell his shares in the Truth Social parent company. During that time, he had publicly criticized Nasdaq over routine trading halts, threatening to move the listing to the NYSE.

Why It Matters: DJT stock has shown significant volatility this year, trading between $11.75 and $79.38. The company has drawn increased attention as Trump prepares to return to the presidency while facing multiple legal challenges, including discussions around presidential immunity related to Trump Media.

The filing notes that while the shares are now held by the trust, Trump maintains indirect ownership as the trust’s beneficiary.

The move represents one of Trump’s largest financial maneuvers ahead of his scheduled Jan. 20 inauguration for a second non-consecutive term as president.

