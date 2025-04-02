April 2, 2025 11:28 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin Slips 12% In 3 Months Despite Corporate Buying – What's Behind The Decline And What's Next?

Bitcoin BTC/USD is increasingly popular among corporate buyers, with on-chain data suggesting ongoing accumulation by other large entities.

What Happened: In a detailed X thread on Wedneday, research firm CryptoQuant pointed out that despite public companies accumulating 91,781 BTC in Q1, Bitcoin dropped 12%, from $94,400 to $82,500.

Tether emerged as a surprise buyer, adding 8,888 BTC, while Strategy MSTR made the largest move, acquiring 81,785 BTC for more than $8 billion.

Other buyers included The Blockchain Company (+605 BTC), Semler Scientific Inc SMLR (+1,108 BTC) and Metaplanet (+2,285 BTC) MTPLF.

On-chain analytics shows more corporate buying could be on the horizon, with Marathon Digital MARA planning a $2 billion stock sale for BTC purchases and GameStop GME exploring a $1.3 billion Bitcoin strategy through a convertible note offering.

However, the price decline was driven by long-term holders selling 178,000 BTC in Q1, outweighing corporate accumulation. Additionally, $4.8 billion in Bitcoin ETF outflows added further downward pressure on price.

Also Read: Bitcoin Is In A Mini Bear Market, Says 10x Research

Why It Matters: Glassnode data listed several bullish indicators for Bitcoin:

  • Retail investors (under 1 BTC) are offloading while whales (10+ BTC) accumulate, highlighting a divergence in investor sentiment.
  • Bitcoin holders in the 3–6-month range (nearing long-term holder status) are holding strong despite volatility. Spending activity from this group is at its lowest since mid-2021, suggesting conviction, not panic selling.
  • BTC holders from 2020-2022 are still holding significant wealth, despite a 3% decline in their share since the November 2024 peak.

Crypto investor and entrepreneur Ted Pillows highlighted Bitcoin ETF outflows of $157.8 million on Tuesday amid concerns over Trump’s tariff policy.

What's Next: Crypto trader Altcoin Sherpa notes sideways price action, with a lower low on the 4-hour chart.

The traders urges caution, with volatility expected in the current week.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

