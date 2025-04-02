Bitcoin Slips 12% In 3 Months Despite Corporate Buying – What's Behind The Decline And What's Next?

Zinger Key Points
- CryptoQuant data shows Bitcoin’s price decline comes despite heavy corporate accumulation, with other factors exerting downward pressure.
- Glassnode data suggests high conviction among buyers near all-time highs, with whales accumulating while small holders sell.
Bitcoin BTC/USD is increasingly popular among corporate buyers, with on-chain data suggesting ongoing accumulation by other large entities.
What Happened: In a detailed X thread on Wedneday, research firm CryptoQuant pointed out that despite public companies accumulating 91,781 BTC in Q1, Bitcoin dropped 12%, from $94,400 to $82,500.
Tether emerged as a surprise buyer, adding 8,888 BTC, while Strategy MSTR made the largest move, acquiring 81,785 BTC for more than $8 billion.
Other buyers included The Blockchain Company (+605 BTC), Semler Scientific Inc SMLR (+1,108 BTC) and Metaplanet (+2,285 BTC) MTPLF.
On-chain analytics shows more corporate buying could be on the horizon, with Marathon Digital MARA planning a $2 billion stock sale for BTC purchases and GameStop GME exploring a $1.3 billion Bitcoin strategy through a convertible note offering.
However, the price decline was driven by long-term holders selling 178,000 BTC in Q1, outweighing corporate accumulation. Additionally, $4.8 billion in Bitcoin ETF outflows added further downward pressure on price.
Why It Matters: Glassnode data listed several bullish indicators for Bitcoin:
- Retail investors (under 1 BTC) are offloading while whales (10+ BTC) accumulate, highlighting a divergence in investor sentiment.
- Bitcoin holders in the 3–6-month range (nearing long-term holder status) are holding strong despite volatility. Spending activity from this group is at its lowest since mid-2021, suggesting conviction, not panic selling.
- BTC holders from 2020-2022 are still holding significant wealth, despite a 3% decline in their share since the November 2024 peak.
Crypto investor and entrepreneur Ted Pillows highlighted Bitcoin ETF outflows of $157.8 million on Tuesday amid concerns over Trump’s tariff policy.
What's Next: Crypto trader Altcoin Sherpa notes sideways price action, with a lower low on the 4-hour chart.
The traders urges caution, with volatility expected in the current week.
