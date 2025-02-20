Bitcoin-Friendly Bank Stock Held By Warren Buffett And Cathie Wood Has Crushed Their Top Holdings Apple And Tesla In 2025

Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett and Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood are two of the most sought-after investors in the capital markets, with significant media attention centered on their stock picks.

They have different philosophies, with Buffett advocating for long-term investments, while Wood routinely offloads and adds to her positions based on the market's fluctuations.

That said, one particular stock has been on the radar of both seasoned investors.

What happened: Nu Holdings Ltd. NU, a Brazil-based fintech firm that provides digital banking services in Latin America, has had a great start to 2025, gaining 30.12% year-to-date.

The lightweight, valued at over $64 billion, also has a cryptocurrency arm, Nubank Cripto, which allows users to send and receive coins, such as Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD, directly from their wallets.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 40.18 million shares of Nu Holdings, translating to a market value of $416.26 billion, according to the firm's latest 13F filing.

On the other hand, Ark Invest owns 2.086 million shares of the cryptocurrency-friendly bank, worth $21.61 million.

Interestingly, the Nu Holdings has returned more this year than the respective top holdings of the two companies.

Apple Inc. AAPL is the biggest stock in Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio, with a stake worth over $75 billion at the end of December. Year-to-date, shares of the tech giant have fallen 2.22%.

Tesla Inc. TSLA was Ark Invest's top holding, valued at $1.327 billion. Shares of the electric vehicle giant have bled 10.72%.

Clearly, the under-the-radar stock has overwhelmingly beaten the two behemoths and justified its presence in the portfolios of the two legendary investors.

Price Action: Shares of Nu Holdings closed 0.44% lower at $13.48 during Wednesday’s regular session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

