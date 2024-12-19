Trump's DJT Connection Drives This Lesser-Known Crypto Stock's Nearly 3X Surge In A Month

A publicly traded cryptocurrency company’s shares have nearly tripled in a month following reports of a potential acquisition by President-elect Donald Trump’s Trump Media & Technology Group DJT.

What happened: Bakkt Holdings BKKT closed at an 11-month high of $32.44 earlier on Monday, marking a staggering 186% jump in a month, between Nov. 15 to Dec. 16. The rally pushed the company's valuation to $443 million, representing an addition of $288 million.

The positive momentum was imparted by reports that Trump Media & Technology Group was in advanced talks to acquire the company. The official confirmation has yet to be made as of this writing.

Bakkt, based in Alpharetta, Georgia, provides services for cryptocurrency trading, storage, and loyalty point redemption.

Bakkt was founded and is 55% owned by Intercontinental Exchange, which also owns the New York Stock Exchange.

Why It Matters: The market has reacted positively to Trump’s triumph, with the price of the top cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD surpassing $100,000 and other cryptocurrency-based equities like MicroStrategy and MARA Holdings raking in big gains.

The optimism stemmed from Trump’s vigorous pro-cryptocurrency campaign, which saw bold promises like establishing a national Bitcoin stockpile.

Interestingly, Bakkt’s stock has returned more than Bitcoin and its de facto proxy stock, MicroStrategy, which grew by only 16% and 24%, respectively, in the said time.

However, one could argue that low-priced stocks have a higher potential for large percentage moves.

Price Action: Meanwhile Bakkt shares have given up early week's gains, crashing 13.2% to $26.55 during Wednesday's regular session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Bakkt has a consensus price target of $2.51, according to four analyst ratings. The high of $7 was issued by Jefferies in Jan. 2022 while the low of $0.3 was issued by Citigroup in March.

The DJT stock likewise tanked 7% to $35.32. The decline had more to do with the Federal Reserve's hawkish outlook which roiled the broader market.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock