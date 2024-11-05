Trump-Themed Cryptos, NFTs Surge In Expectations Of Former President's Victory — Coin Inspired By Harris Falls 13%

PoltiFi tokens and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) inspired by former President Donald Trump took flight as the GOP nominee gained the upper hand in key battleground states.

What happened: Maga, the largest of all Trump-themed coins, shot up 21% in the last 24 hours to a market capitalization of $185 million, according to CoinGecko.

Doland Tremp, parodying the former president’s name, swelled nearly 40%, while Maga Hat ballooned to 21%.

Interestingly, despite having a lower market cap, MAGA clocked higher trading volume than TRUMP.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:23 p.m. ET) Doland Tremp (TREMP) +39.6% $0.4114 Maga Hat (MAGA) +21.1% $0.0001982 Maga (TRUMP) +18.4% $4.11 Trump 47 (47) +11.2% $0.01437

In contrast, Kamala Horris (KAMA), a coin themed around Vice President Kamala Harris, tumbled over 13% in the last 24 hours.

Trump's NFT collections also received a boost. The latest of his digital cards, "America First Edition," saw its floor price increase 5% in the last 24 hours, according to NFT Price Floor.

The "Mugshot Edition," launched in Dec. 2023, was up 2.94%.

For the uninitiated, the floor price of an NFT is the lowest price at which an NFT in a collection can be purchased. It’s a key metric for buyers to understand the market value and accessibility of a collection.

The spike in Trump-associated cryptocurrencies came as the Republican hopeful won the red states of Kentucky, Florida and Indiana, and was leading in the swing state of Georgia as of this writing.

