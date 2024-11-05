Trump Wins Kentucky, Indiana — Harris Scores Vermont As Polls Begin To Close Across US

As polls begin to close on the East Coast for the 2024 presidential election, the nation waits to see if Donald Trump or Kamala Harris will secure a historic victory.

Trump has secured Kentucky and Indiana, while Harris has won Vermont, according to the Associated Press. With 34% of votes counted in Kentucky, Trump leads with 64.6%. In Indiana, with 24% of votes counted, Trump holds 64%. Meanwhile, with 20% of Vermont’s votes tallied, Harris has 69%.

In Kentucky, Trump received the endorsement of Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) despite their previous differences over the Jan.6 Capitol Riots, noted AP.

Vermont is considered a Democrat stronghold and the state’s Republican Governor Phil Scott voted Democrat in this election, according to the report.

Trump’s former Vice President and former Indiana Governor Mike Pence did not endorse him in the 2024 run but the Hoosier State is a reliable GOP stronghold where the party has held the governor’s office for the past two decades.

West Virginia voted for Trump for the third straight presidential election cycle as well. No democrat has won the presidential election in the state since Bill Clinton in 1996, according to AP.

