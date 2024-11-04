Bitcoin, Ethereum Wobble As Election Results Loom, But Dogecoin Surges: Expect 'Brutal' Price Action In The Next 48 Hours, Trader Warns

Cryptocurrency markets are trading lower on the day before the presidential election.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $67,873.44 -1.1% Ethereum ETH/USD $2,429.33 -0.8% Solana SOL/USD $159.90 -0.6% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1596 +7.5% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001691 -1.5%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 7.7% and daily active addresses falling by 8.4%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are down from 6,498 to 5,942 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 457.7%.

Coinglass data reports 59,506 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $159.29 million.

Notable Developments:

Top Losers:

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- THORChain RUNE/USD $4.58 -8.9% Popcat (SOL) POPCAT/USD $1.24 -6.6% Optimism OP/USD $1.33 -6.4%

Trader Notes: With Bitcoin prices trading relatively flat, crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez flags a buy signal on Bitcoin’s 12-hour chart.

The TD Sequential has been spot-on with #Bitcoin $BTC trends on the 12-hour chart, and it's now showing a buy signal! pic.twitter.com/lGL3U0rUSd — Ali (@ali_charts) November 4, 2024

Crypto trader MaxBecauseBTC talks about the significance of the election, noting that based on historical trends, Bitcoin tends to perform well in the year following a U.S. presidential election, regardless of which party wins. However, the outcome could impact altcoins differently.

The analyst is heavily invested in Bitcoin and cautions others to brace for intense price swings over the next 48 hours, suggesting it may be less stressful to step away from monitoring charts during this period.

IntoTheBlock data shows that long-term holders are selling but in a less aggressive manner than in previous weeks. The tweet added that this moderate sell-off suggests a shift, with investors showing caution about Bitcoin's current market stage.

This chart shows long-term Bitcoin holders' balances.



This cycle marks some clear differences from previous ones. While long-term holders are selling, it's less aggressive than in past bull peaks.



This moderate sell-off suggests a shift, with investors showing caution about… pic.twitter.com/Qi0MzNC8pJ — IntoTheBlock (@intotheblock) November 4, 2024

What’s Next: The influence of Bitcoin as an institutional asset class is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock