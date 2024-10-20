Bitcoin Landfill Lawsuit, Coinbase CEO's Musk Admiration, Anthony Scaramucci's BTC Investment And More: This Week In Crypto

This past weekend was a whirlwind of activity in the cryptocurrency world. From a man suing a city council over lost Bitcoins to the Coinbase CEO expressing admiration for Elon Musk’s productivity, the stories were as diverse as they were intriguing. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories that made headlines.

Bitcoin Landfill Lawsuit: James Howells, a software engineer from Wales, has filed a lawsuit against Newport City Council. Howells is seeking damages of approximately £495.31 million ($647 million) after the council repeatedly denied his requests to excavate a landfill site where he accidentally discarded a hard drive containing around 8,000 units of Bitcoin. The lawsuit is a strategy to persuade the council to allow the excavation, not a reflection of the actual situation. Read the full article here.

Armstrong’s Musk Admiration: Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, expressed his admiration for Elon Musk’s efficiency and productivity. Armstrong suggested that a rigorous study should be conducted to understand how Musk achieves so much. He believes that understanding Musk’s productivity could be an important question for civilizational progress. Read the full article here.

Scaramucci’s Bitcoin Investment: Anthony Scaramucci, CEO of SkyBridge Capital, revealed during a podcast that he has significant investments in Bitcoin. Scaramucci shared anecdotes about his conversation with MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor, who had a unique perspective on Scaramucci’s recommendation of a 1-3% allocation to Bitcoin. Read the full article here.

Crypto Market Predictions: Cryptocurrency markets were trading higher as of Wednesday, taking 96% of Bitcoin holders into profit. Trader Michaёl van de Poppe now predicts all-time high prices in the ‘next 3-4 weeks’. Read the full article here.

Warren vs. Deaton: Sen. Elizabeth Warren and her Republican challenger John Deaton exchanged heated words over cryptocurrencies during their first debate. Warren accused Deaton of receiving maximum funding from the big cryptocurrency lobby to win the Massachusetts seat. Read the full article here.

