Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Like 'No Bear Market On The Horizon,' Trader Predicts All-Time High In The 'Next 3-4 Weeks'

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher, taking 96% Bitcoin holders into profit.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$67,883.56
|+1.6%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$2,617.07
|+1.3%
|Solana SOL/USD
|$154.56
|-0.15%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.1265
|+10.2%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.00001869
|+3.4%
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 43.5% and daily active addresses growing by 10.4%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 9,217 to 9,654 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are up by 43.8%.
- Coinglass data reports 53,788 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $147.29 million.
- Crypto trader Jake Gagain pointed to Bitcoin reaching the highest market dominance (58.8%) since 2021. Analysts predict Bitcoin could reach 60% dominance before an altcoin season begins.
Notable Developments:
- Elon Musk’s Tesla Waving Goodbye To Bitcoin? $760M Sent To Unknown Wallets
- Venture Capitalist Labels Gary Gensler ‘Worst Crypto Regulator Ever,’ Says Election Race Is A ‘Win-Win’ For Crypto Investors
- Bitcoin’s Next Big Move To Be Decided By Election Result And Labor Market Report, Says Benjamin Cowen
- Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Reached Multi-Billion Dollar Valuations In Months That Took Regular Companies Decades, Study Finds
Top Gainers:
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|FTX Token FTT/USD
|$2.1
|+14%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.1265
|+10.2%
|Bonk BONK/USD
|$0.00002409
|+7%
Trader Notes: With Bitcoin prices hovering around $67,000 mark, trader Michaёl van de Poppe stated that the crypto king is targeting a new all-time high as the trend has shifted. He anticipates this happening within the next 3-4 weeks, with Bitcoin potentially reaching $90,000 by the end of the year.
Voicing a similar opinion, CryptoCon marks Bitcoin’s next target at $109,000 which could potentially be reached as early as December. According to the trader, everything is aligning for a year of all-time highs in 2025, with no recession or bear market in sight.
Santiment’s poll on when BTC will hit $73,700 shows 41.6% of respondents thinking it will be by the end of October and 36.5% by end of 2024. Around 9.4% say it will never happen.
Crypto trader BitQuant sees an upcoming range where Bitcoin might consolidate between $75,000 and $95,000. $63,000 remains a solid buying price for BTC, but the trader does not recommend buying above $70,000.
What’s Next: The influence of Bitcoin as an institutional asset class is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.
Read Next:
- Crypto Policy Scorecard Rates Trump, Harris And Biden: One’s ‘Undoubtedly More Favorable’ But There’s One ‘Supportive’ Surprise
Image: Shutterstock
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.