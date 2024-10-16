Anthony Scaramucci Tells What Percentage Of His Wealth Is Tied Up In Bitcoin: 'I Haven't Sold Any. Thank God, Knock On Wood!'

Anthony Scaramucci, CEO of SkyBridge Capital, revealed his significant investments in Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

What happened: During an interaction with well-known podcaster Natalie Brunell, Scaramucci shared anecdotes about his conversation with MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor.

When @Scaramucci wrote a recommendation of 1-3% allocation to #Bitcoin in his upcoming book, @saylor had something to say about that…



"If you tell somebody to own 2% Bitcoin, that means they have to come up with 50 other ideas as good as Bitcoin! Anthony, do you have 50 other… https://t.co/DrqasfZN7w pic.twitter.com/xuPbeEmUQ2 — Natalie Brunell ⚡️ (@natbrunell) October 16, 2024

While working on his book "The Little Book of Bitcoin," the foreword of which was penned by Saylor, Scaramucci recalled being asked by fellow Bitcoin bull how much he owned in the apex cryptocurrency.

"55% of my net worth is tied up in Bitcoin," Scaramucci said. "I haven’t sold any Bitcoin thank God, knock on wood!"

Scaramucci added that initially, he finished his book by presenting a case of allocating around 1-3% of one's portfolio toward Bitcoin. But after Saylor asked him to mention his exposure as well along with the recommendation, he reworded it.

According to Amazon, the book is a guide to understanding the implications of digital asset technology on finance, touching down on basic Bitcoin concepts like blockchain, hashes, and mining.

Why It Matters: A passionate advocate of Bitcoin, Scaramucci predicted last month that the apex cryptocurrency would reach $150,000-$200,000 as ownership continues to grow.

Saylor is another prominent Bitcoin bull, holding nearly $1 billion in Bitcoin and intending to buy more in the future.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $67,622.70, up 0.47% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo by World Economic Forum on Flickr

