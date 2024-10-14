Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Wants To Know How Elon Musk Gets So Much Done — Wants An In-Depth Study Done After SpaceX Starship Booster Success, 'CyberCab' Unveil

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong marveled at Elon Musk’s vision and scientific prowess after SpaceX’s historic ‘Chopsticks' catch of the Starship booster.
What Happened: Armstrong took to X to express his thoughts on Musk’s efficiency, saying “Someone should do a rigorous (Jim Collins, Good To Great, level) study on how Elon Musk gets so much done.”
The cryptocurrency mogul stated that many theories have circulated on what he considered an “important question for civilizational progress,” although they may be incomplete or inaccurate.
Why It Matters: Armstrong’s call for a study came after the space transportation giant successfully completed its fifth major test flight of the Starship rocket, which included a first-of-its-kind "catch" of the booster back at the launch tower.
The historic accomplishment was also lauded by former President Donald Trump who said, “I never saw anything like it.”
The milestone came just three days after one of Musk’s tech companies, Tesla, unveiled its dedicated two-seater robotaxi product, Cybercab.
