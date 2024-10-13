Trump's Election Odds On Polymarket, Gary Gensler's Doubts About Cryptocurrency's Future, Shiba Inu Lead Developer's Cryptic Post Sparks Intrigue And More: This Week In Crypto

The weekend was buzzing with noteworthy stories from the world of cryptocurrency. From the sudden surge in Donald Trump’s presidential election odds on Polymarket to speculations about the real identity of Bitcoin’s creator, and cryptic posts from Shiba Inu‘s SHIB/USD lead developer, the crypto community had a lot to talk about. Let’s dive into the top stories that kept the crypto world on its toes over the weekend.

Trump’s Election Odds Surge on Polymarket

The sudden increase in Donald Trump’s chances to win the presidential election on Polymarket has sparked discussions beyond the crypto community. Nate Silver, the founder of FiveThirtyEight, attributes this shift to the “doldrums” of the presidential campaign. He believes that market sentiment can sometimes have a mind of its own, especially during periods of relative calm between major events. Read the full article here.

Is Len Sassaman Bitcoin’s Creator?

Bettors on Polymarket are considering a high probability of Len Sassaman being identified as Bitcoin’s BTC/USD creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, in the upcoming HBO documentary titled ‘Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery’. Sassaman, a cypherpunk and developer of the PGP encryption and privacy technology, has often been linked to the mystery of Nakamoto’s identity. Read the full article here.

See Also: If You Invested $1,000 In Dogecoin When Rapper Meek Mill ‘Grabbed Some Doge,' Here's How Much You'd Have

Shiba Inu’s Lead Developer’s Cryptic Post

Shytoshi Kusama, the mysterious lead developer and co-founder of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, shared a cryptic post that sparked intrigue and speculation in the crypto community. The suspenseful figure reposted a message from another user, Tsukiyomi Mishima, captioned, “I think this will be the last chapter to my story…” Read the full article here.

Peter Schiff’s Advice to MicroStrategy’s Founder

Renowned economist Peter Schiff suggested that Michael Saylor, the boss of MicroStrategy Inc. MSTR, should buy the large stash of Bitcoin that the U.S. government plans to sell. Schiff’s comments followed the U.S. government’s decision to sell 69,370 BTC it had seized from the dark web marketplace Silk Road. Read the full article here.

Gary Gensler’s Doubts About Cryptocurrency’s Future

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler expressed his doubts about the potential of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, to become widely accepted forms of payment. Gensler believes that cryptocurrencies are likely to continue being seen primarily as a store of value rather than a widely accepted medium of exchange. Read the full article here.

Read Next: Cybertruck Gets Dogecoin Makeover: Tesla Owner Unveils Unique Elon Musk’s Favorite Cryptocurrency-Inspired Vehicle Wrap

Photo courtesy: Unsplash

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Anan Ashraf.