Shiba Inu Lead Developer Shytoshi Kusama Reshares Mysterious Post About 'The Last Chapter To My Story'— Is He Hinting At An Exit From Project Or A Potential Moon Run?

Shytoshi Kusama, the mysterious lead developer and co-founder of the Shiba Inu SHIB/USD ecosystem, shared a cryptic post, sparking intrigue and speculation in the cryptocurrency community.

What happened: The suspenseful figure reposted a message from another X user, Tsukiyomi Mishima, captioned, "I think this will be the last chapter to my story…"

I think this will be the last chapter to my story … pic.twitter.com/izEFMwKH6e — Tsukiyomi Mishima (@TsukiyomiMishim) October 7, 2024

For the curious, ‘Tsukiyomi' refers to the god of the moon in Japanese mythology, while ‘Mishima' could be linked to the author Yukio Mishima.

The post also featured “The Great Wave off Kanagawa” a woodblock print by the artist Hokusai, which was created during the Edo period.

While we don’t know for certain, the message could be alluding to Kusama’s eventual departure from the project, similar to his predecessor Ryoshi, or anticipating SHIB’s journey “to the moon.”

Why It Matters: Kusama has steered the Shiba Inu ecosystem ever since the abrupt exit of Ryoshi in 2022. However, their real identity remains a mystery, akin to the speculation surrounding Bitcoin BTC/USD creator Satoshi Nakamoto.

Earlier in July, Kusama stated that they were nearing completion of founder Ryoshi’s vision of a completely decentralized system with no leader and that he, too, would “step away from the limelight” at some point.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at 0.00001755, down 0.41% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

