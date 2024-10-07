Len Sassaman Is Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto In HBO Documentary? Polymarket Punters See High Probability

Bettors at Polymarket are eyeing a strong possibility of Len Sassaman getting identified as Bitcoin BTC/USD creator Satoshi Nakamoto in the keenly awaited HBO documentary.

What happened: Gambles favoring Sassaman were at 39% as of this writing on the cryptocurrency-based prediction market, the highest in the list that included names of famous people believed to be pseudonymous creators at different times in the past.

A cypherpunk and developer of the PGP encryption and privacy technology, Sassaman's name has been frequently thrown around in the mystery saga. His death in July 2011 was preceded by Nakamoto’s final communication to Bitcoin developers, an eerie coincidence that strengthened the theory.

Next on the list was Blockstream CEO Adam Back, with more than 11% odds in favor. Back was supposedly one of the first two people to receive an email from Satoshi before Bitcoin's whitepaper was formally published.

Late American software developer Hal Finney, who was the recipient of the first Bitcoin transaction from Satoshi, had 3% of the total bets in favor.

About $4.5 million have been wagered on the outcome of the event as of this writing.

See Also: Shiba Inu’s Shytoshi Kusama Calls This Nation ‘Crypto Capital’ After It Makes Digital Asset Transactions Tax Free

Why It Matters: The documentary titled ‘Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery," claiming to unravel the "internet's biggest mystery," is slated to premiere on Tuesday.

A 2:30-minute trailer dropped last week piqued the interest, not just of cryptocurrency enthusiasts but also of other followers who wanted to discover the true identity of the cult figure.

Nakamoto purportedly holds around 1.1 million Bitcoin, according to on-chain analytics platform Arkham Intelligence, making him one of the richest people in the world.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $63,630.34, up 2.76% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image Courtesy: Wikimedia Commons

Read Next: