Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Holding On Green Zone With Marginal Gains, Trader Predicts 'Will Test $65K To $66K Later This Week'

Cryptocurrency markets are trading relatively flat but clinging to the green zone.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$63,031
|+0.5%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$2,432
|-0.7%
|Solana SOL/USD
|$145.8
|-0.02%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.11
|-1.2%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.00001778
|-2.5%
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 36% and daily active addresses inching higher by 0.3%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are down from 5,463 to 5,296 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are up by 361.6%.
- Coinglass data reports 63,977 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours with the total liquidations at $209.88 million. Crypto short liquidations stand at $103.3 million, the highest since Sep. 19.
- Simply Bitcoin cited Coinglass data to show 51,300 BTC have been withdrawn from exchanges this month, including 5,270 BTC today.
Notable Developments:
- Riot Platforms Explores AI Opportunities While Staying Focused On Bitcoin Mining
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, And AI: A Conversation With The CEO Of Bit Digital
- Len Sassaman Is Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto In HBO Documentary? Polymarket Punters See High Probability
- Trump Considers Robinhood Exec Dan Gallagher For SEC Chair If Re-Elected
- Michael Saylor’s Non-Profit Academy Launches Bitcoin Course Placing King Crypto At The Intersection Of Energy, Technology, And Anthropology
Top Gainers:
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|First Neiro On Ethereum NEIRO/USD
|$0.001737
|+44.4%
|cat in a dogs world MEW/USD
|$0.007475
|+22.8%
|Mog Coin MOG/USD
|$0.051746
|+15.8%
Trader Notes: With Bitcoin prices trading relatively flat, crypto trader Michaёl van de Poppe sees Bitcoin holding the crucial support area around $60,000 and bouncing upwards. He expects "some lower timeframe retests at $62,000, through which we will test $65,000-$66,000 later this week."
Another trader Crypto Caesar analyzed Bitcoin's 7-year channel to mark the top and bottom of the channel. He stated, "top of this channel in a 4-year cycle timeframe is about $200,000 or so. Bottom of the channel Q4 26 is about $70,000."
Pro-crypto trader Justin Bennett sees the BTC long liquidations size at $57,000 which is significantly higher than the shorts liquidated at $63,000. He concluded,
"It would be a shame if Bitcoin took these out before the real rally begins."
What’s Next: The influence of Bitcoin as an institutional asset class is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.
