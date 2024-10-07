Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Holding On Green Zone With Marginal Gains, Trader Predicts 'Will Test $65K To $66K Later This Week'

  • Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is trading 1.1% higher at $2.2 trillion pushing whale transactions higher.
  • One trader predicts Bitcoin reaching $65,000 to $66,000 later this week, while another marks top and bottom of the channel.

Cryptocurrency markets are trading relatively flat but clinging to the green zone.

CryptocurrencyPrice    Gains +/-
Bitcoin BTC/USD $63,031 +0.5%
Ethereum ETH/USD $2,432 -0.7%
Solana SOL/USD $145.8 -0.02%
Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.11 -1.2%
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001778 -2.5%

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 36% and daily active addresses inching higher by 0.3%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are down from 5,463 to 5,296 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are up by 361.6%.
  • Coinglass data reports 63,977 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours with the total liquidations at $209.88 million. Crypto short liquidations stand at $103.3 million, the highest since Sep. 19.
  • Simply Bitcoin cited Coinglass data to show 51,300 BTC have been withdrawn from exchanges this month, including 5,270 BTC today.

Notable Developments:

Top Gainers:

CryptocurrencyPrice    Gains +/-
First Neiro On Ethereum NEIRO/USD $0.001737 +44.4%
cat in a dogs world MEW/USD $0.007475 +22.8%
Mog Coin MOG/USD $0.051746 +15.8%

Trader Notes: With Bitcoin prices trading relatively flat, crypto trader Michaёl van de Poppe sees Bitcoin holding the crucial support area around $60,000 and bouncing upwards. He expects "some lower timeframe retests at $62,000, through which we will test $65,000-$66,000 later this week."

Another trader Crypto Caesar analyzed Bitcoin's 7-year channel to mark the top and bottom of the channel. He stated, "top of this channel in a 4-year cycle timeframe is about $200,000 or so. Bottom of the channel Q4 26 is about $70,000."

Pro-crypto trader Justin Bennett sees the BTC long liquidations size at $57,000 which is significantly higher than the shorts liquidated at $63,000. He concluded,

"It would be a shame if Bitcoin took these out before the real rally begins."

What’s Next: The influence of Bitcoin as an institutional asset class is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.

