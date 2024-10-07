Anthony Scaramucci's Top 5 Crypto Quotes: From 'Applauding' Trump to 'Making Progress' With Kamala Harris

Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital and former White House Communications Director, has been a vocal figure in the cryptocurrency space.

His views on key political figures like Donald Trump and Kamala Harris reflect the ongoing evolution of crypto's role in U.S. politics.

Here are Scaramucci’s top five statements showcasing his stance on digital assets, bipartisan regulation and the shifting political landscape.

1. “I Will Applaud Him” – Trump's Shift On Crypto

Scaramucci, a long-time critic of former President Donald Trump and keynote speaker at Benzinga’s Future of Digital Assets event on November 19, does have common ground with the former President regarding Bitcoin BTC/USD.

During a CNBC interview, he said, "I will applaud him for coming towards the industry."

This statement followed Trump's recent shift toward a more positive view of digital assets, a departure from his earlier skepticism.

Scaramucci expressed optimism that Trump's evolving stance could influence Democrats to adopt a more favorable position on cryptocurrency.

Despite their differing views on many topics, Scaramucci supported Trump’s willingness to “force the issue and bring Bitcoin into the center.”

This development, according to Scaramucci, has "shaken the Democrats at core" and could push them toward a more centrist position on crypto regulation.

2. “I Agree With Trump on Every Single Thing About Crypto”

Scaramucci's endorsement of Trump's Bitcoin stance went further when he publicly voiced support for Republican policies aiding the crypto industry.

After attending the Bitcoin Conference in Nashville, where Trump discussed Bitcoin’s future, Scaramucci praised the former president’s advocacy, acknowledging that Trump’s approach to courting the crypto community had caught many by surprise.

"I applaud President Trump for that," Scaramucci remarked, though he noted that he is “not a single-issue voter” and remains mindful of the potential risks of Trump's approach.

3. “Making Progress” With Kamala Harris

Despite his praise for Trump on crypto matters, Scaramucci’s main focus appears to be on working with Vice President Kamala Harris's team to steer the Democratic Party toward more crypto-friendly policies.

Speaking at the TOKEN2049 event, he revealed, “There’s a group of cryptocurrency advocates, bitcoin advocates, etc., that are working alongside her to distance the Democratic Party away from Elizabeth Warren and [Gary Gensler].”

Scaramucci's involvement with Harris’s team is a strategic effort to pivot the party's stance away from figures like Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and SEC Chair Gensler, who have advocated for stricter regulations on digital assets.

"I believe that we are making progress, and I think it’s going in the right direction," Scaramucci said, signaling optimism about potential policy changes.

His advocacy work with Harris will be a central topic during his appearance at Benzinga's Future of Digital Assets event on November 19, where he will discuss the future of crypto regulation in the U.S. and beyond.

4. “We Want Crypto in the U.S. to Have a Bipartisan Standard”

Scaramucci has repeatedly emphasized the need for bipartisan regulation in the U.S. cryptocurrency space. He highlighted the importance of collaboration between political parties to create a consistent regulatory framework.

"It's incumbent upon all of us to make sure that cryptocurrency regulation in the U.S. is bipartisan," he told CNBC.

Scaramucci believes that aligning on crypto policy could prevent the market from being stifled by partisan conflicts, ensuring a balanced approach that fosters innovation and protects investors.

5. “Gary Gensler, Please Resign for the Sake of the Country”

Scaramucci has not shied away from expressing his frustration with current SEC Chair Gary Gensler‘s regulatory approach.

In a direct tweet, he called for Gensler’s resignation, stating, “Gary Gensler, please resign for the sake of the country.”

His criticism centers on the SEC’s “regulation through litigation” strategy, which Scaramucci and other crypto advocates believe stifles innovation and imposes unnecessary uncertainty on the industry.

Aligning with other voices in the crypto community, including billionaire investor Mark Cuban, Scaramucci contends that Gensler’s policies are damaging to both the crypto sector and the U.S. economy.

The Big Picture: Scaramucci's Role in Shaping Crypto Policy

Scaramucci's evolving perspective on crypto regulation and his active engagement with political figures reflect the broader discussions around digital assets in the U.S.

While he has praised Trump's newfound support for Bitcoin, he continues to work closely with Vice President Harris's team to navigate the Democratic Party’s stance on crypto, aiming to create a bipartisan framework for regulation.

His involvement in these efforts will take center stage during Benzinga’s Future of Digital Assets event on November 19, where he will join industry experts to explore how cryptocurrency policies and regulations are shaping the future of the digital asset market in the U.S. and beyond.

Image: Shutterstock

