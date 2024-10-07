Michael Saylor's Non-Profit Academy Launches Bitcoin Course Placing King Crypto At The Intersection Of Energy, Technology, And Anthropology

Saylor Academy, a non-profit organization providing free and open online education material, introduced a new AI-powered course, “What is Money?” to help students grasp the philosophical aspects of the Bitcoin BTC/USD ecosystem.

What happened: The academy, set up by Michael Saylor—known for his strong advocacy and investments in the leading cryptocurrency—is based around the famous talks between Saylor himself and Robert Breedlove on a podcast with the same name.

"This course is designed to facilitate a deep and reflective dive into the intersecting themes of energy, technology, and anthropology," a description of the course on the academy's website read.

Saylor deemed it a "timely course" for the Bitcoin age, in an X post on Sunday.

See Also: Shiba Inu’s Shytoshi Kusama Calls This Nation ‘Crypto Capital’ After It Makes Digital Asset Transactions Tax Free

Why It Matters: Established in 1999 by Saylor, the non-profit initiative helps students earn free, verifiable course completion certificates, although they don't carry any specific endorsement.

One of the most influential Bitcoin advocates today, Saylor is known for his unwavering faith in the cryptocurrency, a stance that has resulted in MicroStrategy—the software company founded by him—becoming a Bitcoin proxy.

As of this writing, MicroStrategy is the world's largest corporate owner of Bitcoin, with a stash worth more than $16 billion, according to bitcointreasuries.net.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $63,472.10, up 2.69% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Michael

Read Next: