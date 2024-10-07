What's Going On With CleanSpark Stock Today?

CleanSpark Inc CLSK shares are trading lower Monday despite a rise in the price of Bitcoin BTC/USD. Here’s a look at what you need to know.

What To Know: Bitcoin is up more than 2.3% over the past 24-hours, leading the broader crypto space and several crypto-related stocks higher, but CleanSpark shares are not participating in the move.

CleanSpark on Monday said that normal operations had resumed across its facilities after 365 MW of power was shut down in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

The update comes after the Bitcoin mining company announced last week that it shut down some of the power at its Southeast Georgia sites as the hurricane began impacting the region. CleanSpark noted at the time that it was able to maintain approximately 10.5 EH/s at its mining sites throughout the storm.

CleanSpark said it was able to bring its hashrate up to 17.5 EH/s within 24 hours of the storm. As of Monday, the company’s hash rate was at 28.7 EH/s. The company recently said it experienced no material damage to its site infrastructure and was not aware of any material losses related to mining servers.

CleanSpark also reported monthly mining metrics last week showing that it mined 493 Bitcoin in September, up from 478 in August. The company has now mined a total of 5,079 Bitcoin year-to-date. CleanSpark’s total Bitcoin holdings were up to 8,049 as of Sept. 30.

CleanSpark is targeting 30 EH/s in October and plans to grow to 50 EH/s and beyond in 2025.

CLSK Price Action: CleanSpark shares were down 2.19% at $9.37 at the time of publication Monday, per Benzinga Pro.

