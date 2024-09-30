What's Going On With Bitcoin Mining Stocks Marathon Digital, Riot Platforms And CleanSpark?

Bitcoin BTC/USD mining stocks Marathon Digital Holdings Inc MARA, Riot Platforms Inc RIOT and CleanSpark Inc CLSK are moving lower Monday alongside the price of Bitcoin.

What To Know: Bitcoin is down about 2.5% over the last 24 hours driving weakness in the broader crypto space and in crypto-related stocks. The move comes as Bitcoin has rallied in recent weeks after Bitcoin spot ETFs reported several consecutive days of positive fund flows. Bitcoin is up about 9% over the last month and is about 15% off all-time highs.

Bitcoin miners report mining metrics on a monthly basis. Marathon, Riot and CleanSpark are expected to report numbers for September this week.

Last month, Marathon said it mined 673 Bitcoin with an energized hash rate of 35.2 EH/s, Riot mined 322 Bitcoin with an average operating hash rate of 14.5 EH/s and CleanSpark mined 478 Bitcoin with an operating hash rate of 22.6 EH/s.

Marathon Digital engages in mining digital assets and focuses on the Bitcoin ecosystem. The stock was down 3.76% at $16.64 at publication time.

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies. Shares were down 3.44% at $7.57 Monday morning.

CleanSpark is an energy company that transitioned its expertise to focus on Bitcoin mining in 2020. CleanSpark shares were down 4.74% at $9.65 at the time of writing.

$BTC Price Action: At the time of publication, Bitcoin was down 2.48% over a 24-hour period, trading around $64,000, according to Benzinga Pro.

