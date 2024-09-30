Solana To Skyrocket 5X By Q4 2025? Analyst Says: 'Project Has The Best Chance Of Delivering The Second Internet'

A prominent cryptocurrency commentator predicted a significant price surge for Solana SOL/USD, expecting as much as 5x return by the end of 2025.

What Happened: MartyParty, a widely-followed cryptocurrency influencer who also happens to be a music artist, said in an X post Sunday that Solana has been organically consolidating at $150 for 225 days. He expressed confidence in an imminent surge, noting that Solana’s price would not fall below $150 again.

“The magnitude of this economy could propel it 5x before Q4 2025,” he wrote. MartyParty also spoke about the growing yields on Solana’s native DeFi offerings and their high adoption, concluding that the project has the best chance of delivering the second internet.

Sell all your #Ethereum, #Cardano and #Polkadot now before the FTX distributions.



Enter it into @solana and @SuiNetwork. $SOL $SUI



Proportions are up to you but if you dont you will look back at this post and feel unhappy later.



These 2 technologies are the only 2 that have… — MartyParty (@martypartymusic) September 29, 2024

He further advised his followers to purchase Solana for under $200 and hold it for 2-4 years, warning that hesitation or emotional attachment to other low-potential assets could lead to missed opportunities.

Why It Matters: MartyParty’s predictions aligned with the views of Anthony Scaramucci, CEO of SkyBridge Capital and a prominent cryptocurrency advocate close to Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign team.

Scaramucci emphasized the potential of Solana to lead what he saw as an impending layer-1 blockchain revolution. He also revealed his substantial allocation toward the fifth-largest cryptocurrency, adding that he owns "a lot of" Solana.

That said, Solana’s future growth could be impacted by regulatory concerns. The SEC reportedly raised questions about Solana’s security status last month, potentially leading to a halt in filings related to its exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Price Action: At the time of writing, SOL was exchanging hands at $156.06, down slightly in the last 24 hours, but gaining gaining 12% over the month, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Over the last year, the token has jumped more than sevenfold.

Image via Shutterstock

