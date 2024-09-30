FTX Token Stuns Market With 60% Gains — What's Going On With Crypto Of The Bankrupt Exchange Founded By Sam Bankman-Fried?

The cryptocurrency belonging to the defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX FTT/USD dramatically jumped on Sunday, dwarfing the gains made by the rest of the market.

What happened: FTT exploded more than 60% over the last 24 hours, turning out to be the market's biggest gainer by a mile. The coin's trading volume lifted an eye-popping 3734%, with the buying pressure catapulting it to values not seen since mid-March.

The rally defied the broader market that saw the total market capitalization contract by 1.89% in the last 24 hours.

FTT's massive spike was unusual, given that the coin doesn't have any use as of this writing. It lost more than 90% of its market value after FTX's fraudulent activities were unearthed, leading to the exchange's bankruptcy in the fall of 2022.

FTX's disgraced founder Sam Bankman-Fried was sentenced to 25 years in prison earlier in March for his role in the sensational fraud case.

Why It Matters: FTT’s odd jump coincided with rumors that FTX would begin repaying fraud victims on Sept. 30.

However, these were categorically debunked by FTX creditor activist Sunil Kavuri, who said that the next court hearing for the restructuring plan was on Oct. 7.

Should the plan get a green signal, creditors with claims below $50,000 may see distributions by the end of 2024. Those with larger claims may have to wait until the first or second quarter of 2025, Kavuri said.

FTX Distribution



False: Large accts. spreading false info, FTX distribution has started and/or start on 1st Oct etc and $16bn inflow

7th October: Plan hearing



Approx No.

Est. $5.5bn claims bought (50%) – not crypto investors – won't reinvest in crypto



Claims <$50k:… — Sunil (FTX Creditor Champion) (@sunil_trades) September 29, 2024

Price Action: At the time of writing, FTT was exchanging hands at $2.31, up 61% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

