Solana-Based Memecoins Spike — Dogwifhat, Bonk Outshine Dogecoin, Shiba Inu In 24-Hour Gains

Memecoins on the Solana SOL/USD blockchain rallied sharply on Thursday as the broader cryptocurrency regained momentum following the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate cut.
What happened: Canine-inspired token dogwifhat popped 6.55% in the last 24 hours, emerging as the market's biggest gainer among memecoins exceeding billion-dollar valuation. The coin's trading volume jumped 18.56% to $424 million.
Another dog-themed coin Bonk recorded gains of more than 6%, with trading volume more than doubling to $152 million.
Additionally, cat-themed cryptocurrency Popcat lifted 4.74%, extending its gravity-defying rally this year. The token was up an astounding 11130% year-to-date.
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 11:45 p.m. EDT)
|dogwifhat WIF/USD
|+6.55%
|$1.79
|Bonk BONK/USD
|+6.01%
|$0.00001822
|Popcat (POPCAT)
|+4.74%
|$0.9046
Solana memecoins outperformed the more established Ethereum ETH/USD-based heavyweights like Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, which were up 2.66% and 4.39%, respectively.
The performance of memecoins rubbed on Solana's native token SOL, which was up 3.60% in the last 24 hours.
Major cryptocurrencies were on the move following the Fed's announcement of a 50 basis point cut in interest rates.
Bitcoin BTC/USD has rallied nearly 6% since the announcement, while Ethereum ETH/USD was up more than 10%.
