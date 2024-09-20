Solana-Based Memecoins Spike — Dogwifhat, Bonk Outshine Dogecoin, Shiba Inu In 24-Hour Gains

Memecoins on the Solana SOL/USD blockchain rallied sharply on Thursday as the broader cryptocurrency regained momentum following the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate cut.

What happened: Canine-inspired token dogwifhat popped 6.55% in the last 24 hours, emerging as the market's biggest gainer among memecoins exceeding billion-dollar valuation. The coin's trading volume jumped 18.56% to $424 million.

Another dog-themed coin Bonk recorded gains of more than 6%, with trading volume more than doubling to $152 million.

Additionally, cat-themed cryptocurrency Popcat lifted 4.74%, extending its gravity-defying rally this year. The token was up an astounding 11130% year-to-date.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 11:45 p.m. EDT) dogwifhat WIF/USD +6.55% $1.79 Bonk BONK/USD +6.01% $0.00001822 Popcat (POPCAT) +4.74% $0.9046

Solana memecoins outperformed the more established Ethereum ETH/USD-based heavyweights like Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, which were up 2.66% and 4.39%, respectively.

The performance of memecoins rubbed on Solana's native token SOL, which was up 3.60% in the last 24 hours.

See Also: Bitcoin’s Reserve Asset Appeal Increased Due To State Of US Federal Deficit And Debt, Says BlackRock: A Hedge Against ‘Possible Future Events’ Affecting The Dollar

Major cryptocurrencies were on the move following the Fed's announcement of a 50 basis point cut in interest rates.

Bitcoin BTC/USD has rallied nearly 6% since the announcement, while Ethereum ETH/USD was up more than 10%.

Image via Shutterstock

Read Next: