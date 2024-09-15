Jamie Dimon's Bitcoin Comments, Trump's DeFi Vision, Bitcoin's Election Impact And More: Top Crypto Updates This Week

The past weekend was packed with significant developments in the world of cryptocurrencies. From the controversial remarks of JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM CEO Jamie Dimon on Bitcoin to the political implications of the upcoming U.S. elections on crypto, and the Trump family’s foray into DeFi, the crypto sphere was anything but dull. Here’s a recap of the top stories.

Jamie Dimon’s Bitcoin Comments

Seven years ago, Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co, made headlines for his scathing remarks on Bitcoin, even threatening to fire any JPMorgan trader caught dealing in the cryptocurrency. Fast forward to today, the bank holds positions in ETFs tracking Bitcoin. Quite a turnaround, isn’t it? Read the full article here.

Scaramucci’s Crypto Politics

As the 2024 U.S. presidential election looms, Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge, offered his insights on the potential impact of the election outcome on the crypto industry. He predicts a more open-minded approach to crypto if Kamala Harris wins the election. Read the full article here.

Trump’s DeFi Vision

The Trump family is gearing up to launch a cryptocurrency project called World Liberty Financial. The announcement, made on Donald Trump’s social media platform, signals a significant shift from his previous stance on digital currencies. Read the full article here.

Bitcoin’s Election Impact

A Bernstein report suggests that the 2024 election outcome could significantly impact Bitcoin’s price. A Trump victory could propel Bitcoin BTC/USD to $90K, while a Harris win could see Bitcoin retreating to $40K. Read the full article here.

Scaramucci’s Bitcoin Predictions

Anthony Scaramucci recently expressed gratitude to Michael Saylor, co-founder of MicroStrategy MSTR, for contributing to his latest book on Bitcoin. Last week, Scaramucci predicted that Bitcoin could touch up to $200K. Read the full article here.

