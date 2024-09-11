Anthony Scaramucci Said Last Week Bitcoin Could Touch Up to $200K, Now He's Thanking 'Living Legend' Michael Saylor For Book Foreword

Anthony Scaramucci, founder of global investment firm SkyBridge Capital, expressed gratitude toward MicroStrategy co-founder Michael Saylor for contributing to his latest book on Bitcoin BTC/USD.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Scaramucci took to X to thank the fellow Bitcoin bull for writing the foreword of the upcoming book titled “The Little Book of Bitcoin.”

“Always great to spend time with the living legend Michael Saylor. Grateful for you writing the foreword to my latest book, The Little Book of Bitcoin,” Scaramucci wrote, including a picture of himself with Saylor and the book’s cover page in the post.

Always great to spend time with the living legend @saylor. Grateful for you writing the foreword to my latest book, The Little Book of #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/H3wg1a0ED6 — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) September 12, 2024

According to Amazon, the book is a guide to understanding the implications of digital asset technology on finance, touching down on basic Bitcoin concepts like blockchain, hashes, and mining.

Why It Matters: A passionate advocate of Bitcoin, Scaramucci predicted last week that the apex cryptocurrency would reach $150,000-$200,000 as ownership continues to grow.

“There's a lot of upside ahead for Bitcoin,” Scaramucci had said.

Saylor is another prominent Bitcoin bull, holding nearly $1 billion in Bitcoin and intending to buy more in the future.

In a recent interview, he highlighted his firm’s bold Bitcoin investment strategy that outperformed every company in the S&P 500, generating an annual return of 44% on average since August 2020.

As of this writing, MicroStrategy holds more than $13 billion in Bitcoin on its balance sheet, according to bitcointreasuries.net.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $58,226.43, up 2.58% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo by World Economic Forum on Flickr

