'Bitcoin Development Company' MicroStrategy Plunges Almost 15% In Pre-Market: What's Going On?

In the wake of its second-quarter 2024 earnings report, MicroStrategy Inc. MSTR experienced a significant pre-market drop of 14.71% on Monday.
What Happened: According to Benzinga Pro, MicroStrategy’s stock price took a hit, trading at $1,235.01 after closing at $1,447.99 on Friday, closely mirroring the recent 9.38% decline in Bitcoin BTC/USD. The company’s investment strategy, which heavily relies on Bitcoin holdings, is believed to be the cause of this downturn.
See Also: Trump’s Bold Plan To Use Bitcoin To ‘Wipe Out’ $35T US Debt Questioned By Economist Justin Wolfers: ‘That
Why It Matters: MicroStrategy’s fortunes have been closely tied to Bitcoin since it adopted the cryptocurrency as its primary reserve asset in 2020. This move, a first for a publicly listed company, led to a significant increase in the stock returns, even of the so-called “Bitcoin Development company,” outpacing Bitcoin’s gains.
However, the company’s stock has been showing signs of volatility, moving below its 50-day moving average of $1,542 and trading at $1,492. This downward trend is not unique to MicroStrategy, as other crypto-linked stocks like Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN have also been trading lower amid the Bitcoin weakness.
The cryptocurrency market has been on a rollercoaster ride, with Bitcoin and Ethereum experiencing significant fluctuations. On Monday, Bitcoin briefly fell below $50,000 for the first time in nearly six months before rebounding.
The crypto market downfall is attributed to several factors including Middle East geopolitical tensions, the delay in U.S. Federal Reserve rate cuts, massive long liquidations, and negative Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF flows.
Read Next:
- Defector Says Donald Trump’s Return To White House Would Be ‘Once-In-A-Thousand-Year Chance’ For North Korea
Image via Shutterstock
This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Pooja Rajkumari
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.