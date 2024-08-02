What's Going On With MicroStrategy Stock Friday?

MicroStrategy, Inc. MSTR shares are trading lower on Friday amid weakness in Bitcoin BTC/USD.

What Happened: As of Friday morning, Bitcoin is trading 2.86% lower at around $63,568.

MicroStrategy stock is currently moving below its 50 day moving average of $1,542. The company’s shares are moving at $1,492. Other crypto-linked stocks, such as Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN, are also trading lower amid weakness in Bitcoin.

On Thursday, MicroStrategy reported 2024 fiscal year second quarter earnings. The company reported a loss of $5.74 per share missing analyst estimates of a loss of 11 cents per share and revenue of $111.40 million missing analyst estimates of $122.60 million.

Also, the company reported that it now holds 226,500 bitcoin holdings at a total cost of $8.3 billion. MicroStrategy shares initially traded slightly higher at around $1,523 following the earnings report on Thursday.

The previously announced 10-1 stock split will commence at market open on August 8.

MSTR Price Action: At the time of writing, MicroStrategy stock is trading 3.22% lower at $1,463.15 per data from Benzinga Pro.

