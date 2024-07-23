Kamala Harris To Speak At Bitcoin Conference Featuring Robert Kennedy Jr., Trump? Event CEO Says Discussions Ongoing

David Bailey. the CEO of the Bitcoin 2024 conference, revealed ongoing discussions with Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign for her potential appearance at the much-awaited cryptocurrency event.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Bailey posted on X about the ongoing negotiations with the Kamala Harris campaign. He suggested that it would be a strategic move for Harris to engage with the rapidly growing voter demographic interested in cryptocurrency.

We're in talks with Kamala Harris campaign for her to speak at the conference. Would be very savvy of her to reset the democrat positioning on the fastest growing voter block in the country. They're making up their minds today. — David Bailey🇵🇷 $0.65mm/btc is the floor (@DavidFBailey) July 23, 2024

The Bitcoin 2024 convention, organized by Bitcoin Magazine, gets underway on July 25. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, who has taken a pro-cryptocurrency pivot in recent months, is all set to address the event.

Apart from Trump, other influential political figures, including independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., former GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, and Senators Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) and Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), are also expected to speak at the convention

Why It Matters: This development comes in the wake of the new-found Democrats’ opportunity to win back a significant portion of the cryptocurrency vote following Joe Biden’s exit from the 2024 race. Biden has endorsed Harris as the Democratic nominee.

Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency community was abuzz with rumors that Trump would announce a strategic Bitcoin reserve at the conference, although bettors on the prediction market, Polymarket, are somewhat skeptical about the possibility.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin BTC/USD was exchanging hands at $65,790.82, sinking 2.63% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image by Sheila Fitzgerald on Shutterstock

