Crypto Weekend Round-Up: Kiyosaki Forecasts Crash, Crypto Bettors Back Harris, Trump's Potential Impact On Crypto And More

This past week was a whirlwind of activity in the world of cryptocurrencies, finance, and politics. From Robert Kiyosaki’s dire market predictions to the shifting odds in the 2024 presidential race, it was a week to remember. Let’s dive into the top stories.

Robert Kiyosaki Predicts ‘Biggest Crash in History’

Best-selling author Robert Kiyosaki sent shockwaves through the financial world this weekend with his prediction of an imminent market crash. Kiyosaki, renowned for his book “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” anticipates a historic plunge in the prices of real estate, stocks, bonds, gold, silver, and Bitcoin. However, he also sees a silver lining, forecasting a bull market cycle beginning in late 2025 that could benefit gold, silver, and Bitcoin investors.

Crypto Bettors See Harris as Possible Presidential Candidate

The odds of Vice President Kamala Harris replacing President Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee for the 2024 presidential elections saw a significant increase on Polymarket, a cryptocurrency-based prediction market. While Biden remains the top pick, the substantial surge in Harris’ chances indicates a notable shift in sentiment.

Cryptocurrency Market in Meltdown

The cryptocurrency market experienced a significant downturn this week, with Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD hitting their lowest points in weeks. The market’s decline was largely attributed to the movement of billions of Bitcoins ahead of a probable sell-off.

Trump’s Potential Election Win Could Impact Crypto

Pratik Kala, Head of Research at DigitalX Limited, predicts a Trump victory in the upcoming election but warns that immediate crypto-friendly regulations may not be a priority. Kala’s prediction is based on his belief that President Biden failed to appear “lively and energetic” during the debate.

Shiba Inu’s Burn Rate Skyrockets

The ‘Dogecoin Killer,’ Shiba Inu, reported a surging burn rate over the week, with community news hinting at a significant upcoming development. The burn rate increased by 8,596.6% over 24 hours as of Wednesday, with more than 17 million SHIB burned across three transactions.

Image created via photos on Shutterstock

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Anan Ashraf.