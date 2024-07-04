Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin In Full Meltdown As Mt.Gox Moves $2.7B To New Wallet: King Crypto Decline To $51K Feared By Analyst

Loading... Loading...

The cryptocurrency market bled profusely Thursday, as investors shuddered about the movement of billions of Bitcoin BTC/USD ahead of a probable sell-off.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded 8:30 p.m. EDT) Bitcoin BTC/USD -5.10% $57,248.99 Ethereum ETH/USD

-6.78% $3,081.66 Dogecoin DOGE/USD -13.03% $0.1033

What Happened: Bitcoin nosedived to the $57,000 zone, its lowest since Feb. 28. Since the beginning of this week, the world's largest digital asset has slumped 9.5%, nearly 21% down from its all-time high clocked earlier this year.

The second-largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, also crashed to a six-week low, erasing all the gains made since the hype of spot ETF approvals in mid-May.

The sell-offs were precipitated by the movement of 47,228 Bitcoin, worth $2.7 billion, by defunct cryptocurrency exchange Mt. Gox from a cold wallet to a new wallet, possibly in preparation for payouts to its creditors.

The slump forced the largest wave of liquidations since mid-April, as $541.45 million in future contracts was wiped out in the last 24 hours. Long liquidations accounted for a whopping $472 million.

Bitcoin's Open Interest plunged 7% in the last 24 hours. A fall in price, coming alongside a fall in OI, is viewed by some analysts as a good sign because they think the downtrend will end once all long sellers have closed their positions.

The Cryptocurrency Fear & Greed Index flashed a "Fear" signal, implying that investors were bearish on the market prospects. But such conditions also provide buying opportunity for bold dip buyers.

Top Losers (24-Hours)

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:30 p.m. EDT) Core (CORE) -20.89% $0.9702 ORDI (ORDI) -17.83% $29.62 Beam (BEAM) -17.26% $0.01385

The global cryptocurrency market cap stands at $2.09 trillion, following a 6.06% fall in the last 24 hours.

Stock futures traded flat Thursday night. The Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures is up 0.08%, as of 9 p.m. EDT. Futures tied to the S&P 500 gained 0.01%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures slipped 0.03%.

Markets will open on Friday after the Fourth of July break. Investors have now set their eyes on the release of June jobs data.

Analyst Notes: Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst Ali Martinez sounded a bearish alarm, with more potential downsides to follow for Bitcoin.

"Bitcoin closing below $57,000 could spell trouble, with potential support only at $51,000," Martinez stated.

"If BTC can break past this level, the next significant target is $78,700," Martinez explained.

In a positive forecast, popular analyst Rekt Capital highlighted the possibility of King Crypto peaking around mid-September or mid-October 2025.

"The longer Bitcoin consolidates after the Halving, the better it will be for synchronizing this current cycle with the traditional halving cycle," the trader opined.

