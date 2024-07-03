'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Robert Kiyosaki Says Charts Indicate 'Biggest Crash In History Coming' — Followed By A Bitcoin Bull Run In Which King Crypto 'Easily' Touches $10M

Loading... Loading...

Best-selling author Robert Kiyosaki, warns of an impending market crash, followed by a long-term bull run for gold, silver, and Bitcoin.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Kiyosaki, author of the popular book “Rich Dad Poor Dad”, took to X to express his views on the future of the market. He predicted a historic crash in the prices of real estate, stocks, bonds, gold, silver, and Bitcoin BTC/USD.

However, he also forecasted a subsequent bull market cycle starting in late 2025, which he believes will be a boon for gold, silver, and Bitcoin investors. He said the “patience” of such investors will be rewarded.

Kiyosaki stated, “They know this long cycle bull market is coming because they know faith and confidence in ‘FAKE’ money is dissolving.” He also suggested potential future prices for gold, silver, and Bitcoin, predicting they could reach $15,000 an ounce, $110.00 an ounce, and $10 million per coin respectively.

See Also: Shiba Inu Lead Developer Shytoshi Kusama Stirs Up Crypto World With Mysterious Post: ‘I’ve Been Shy And Quiet These Past Few Years… But It’s Time That Changes’

Why It Matters: Kiyosaki has previously warned of a market crash, stating that such downturns present unique opportunities for wealth accumulation. He has been a vocal critic of the devaluation of fiat currencies and has consistently advocated for investments in gold, silver, and Bitcoin.

Previously, Kiyosaki warned of the crash, but also highlighted that crashes are the best time to get rich. He has also unveiled his Bitcoin strategy amid market crashes, emphasizing the potential for wealth growth during such periods.

In 2023, Kiyosaki sounded a warning regarding the equity market and has been a consistent backer of gold, silver, and Bitcoin. His latest post seems to be in line with his long-standing views on the market and investments.

Price Action: Bitcoin was seen trading 3.05% lower at $60,165.14 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next: