Daily Crypto Liquidations Surge as Bitcoin Price Retreats From $70,000 Again

Loading... Loading...

Bitcoin BTC/USD has experienced a decline from above $70,000, with the high volatility triggering an increase in liquidations. On Tuesday, Bitcoin's price briefly surpassed the $70,000 threshold; however, it quickly fell by 3.5% to around $67,000—causing a significant number of leveraged position liquidations throughout the market. The largest digital asset by market cap is currently changing hands for $67,400, according to The Block's price page. Bitcoin's price is 8.5% short of the all-time high of $73,737 made on March 14.

Read the full story at The Block.