Elon Musk Meets Bitcoin-Supporting President Javier Milei Again: 'I Recommend Investing In Argentina'

Loading... Loading...

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Argentina president Javier Milei met on the sidelines of the 27th annual Milken Institute Global Conference on Monday, their second meeting in less than a month.

What happened: The tech czar posted a photo of him with President Milei on social platform x, where both could be seen enthusiastically posing with a double thumbs up.

Secretary General of the Presidency, Karina Milei, and Argentine Ambassador to the United States, Gerardo Werthein were also seen in the picture.

"I recommend investing in Argentina," Musk remarked while reposting the picture.

The two free-market proponents are headlining the annual event held at Beverly Hills, California, which sees the convergence of personalities cutting across finance, technology, sports, and media to discuss some of the most pertinent global issues.

Why it matters: Musk and President Milei met for the first time last month at a Tesla electric car factory in Texas.

Loading... Loading...

Similar camaraderie and photo-op were on the show then, with Musk commenting, “to an exciting and inspiring future!”

Miliei had shared a picture of them shaking hands with a caption reading, "long live freedom."

Both Musk and Milei have been known to have a pro-cryptocurrency stance. The Tesla Chief previously talked about his Bitcoin BTC/USD holdings and the active endorsement of meme coin Dogecoin DOGE.

On the other hand, President Milei has praised the scarcity-driven growth model of Bitcoin and dubbed the asset a way to return monetary power to people. Many even went so far as to explore the possibility of Bitcoin becoming a legal tender in the country following his win.

The synergy between the two like-minded individuals could lead to potential collaboration in the field of cryptocurrencies in the future.

Price action: Bitcoin was trading at $63,790 at the time of publication, following a 0.6% drop in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Dogecoin plunged 4.4% to trade at $0.1574 as of this writing.

Photos via Shutterstock

Read Next: How Much Tesla’s Bitcoin Is Worth: Will Elon Musk’s Company Sell Crypto As It Hits New All-Time Highs?