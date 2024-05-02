Bitcoin Spot ETFs Experience Record $564M Outflows, Expert Attributes It To 'Combination' Of Forces

Loading... Loading...

Bitcoin BTC/USD spot ETFs recorded substantial net outflows on Wednesday, marking a significant realignment in investor sentiment.

What Happened: According to data from SoSoValue, the total net outflow from these ETFs reached a record high of $564 million in a single day.

Among the impacted, Grayscale‘s GBTC saw an outflow of $167 million, BlackRock‘s IBIT registered its first net outflow of $36.93 million, and Fidelity‘s FBTC experienced the most considerable withdrawal of $191 million. Ark’s ARKB saw a net outflow of $98.11 million.

Amid these substantial outflows, Robert Quartly-Janeiro, Chief Strategy Officer at Bitrue, sheds light on the underpinnings of these market movements.

He explains that the outflows are driven by a blend of prolonged high interest rates, geopolitical impacts and the recent peak market highs prompting investors to realize gains.

“It's a combination of ‘higher for longer' interest rates, people realizing gains, geopolitical forces that impact equities, bonds and digital assets alike,” Quartly-Janeiro noted.

He emphasized that this represents not an existential crisis but a market dip where profit is being taken and the utility of investments is being scrutinized.

When asked about the impact of these outflows on future market sentiment and investor confidence in cryptocurrency ETFs, Quartly-Janeiro pointed out the decline in investor confidence as reflected by the falling market cap.

“Many bought and then sold the news ahead of the halving but it's important to remember that BTC is still at over $57,000 from the mid-teens it was at in January 2023,” he elaborated.

The Chief Strategy Officer also highlighted the importance of identifying whether retail or institutional investors are driving the sell-off, as it would dictate the underlying reasons and strategies for future investment decisions.

What’s Next: As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve and respond to various economic and geopolitical stimuli, the significance of understanding these dynamics becomes crucial.

This topic and more will be further explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19, where industry experts, including Quartly-Janeiro, will discuss the implications of regulatory and economic factors on the future landscape of digital assets.

