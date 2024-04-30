Hong Kong's Bitcoin ETF Debut Records 0.2% Of First-Day US ETF Trading Volume

Loading... Loading...

The launch of the first Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum spot ETFs in Hong Kong marked a modest start, with a total trading volume of just 87.58 million HK$ ($12 million) as markets closed today.

What Happened: This figure pales in comparison to the United States’ first Bitcoin ETF launch, which saw an overwhelming first-day trading volume of $4.6 billion, approximately 383 times that of Hong Kong’s initial volume.

The contrasting figures underscore differing investor appetites and regulatory landscapes between the two regions.

In Hong Kong, the inclusion of Ether ETFs alongside Bitcoin products reflects a more lenient regulatory approach towards Ethereum.

Unlike in the U.S., Hong Kong regulators do not share the same concerns regarding Ethereum as a potential security, which has allowed for a broader range of crypto ETF products in the market.

Meanwhile, the U.S. continues to grapple with regulatory uncertainties surrounding Ethereum ETH/USD, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) still undecided on whether Ether should be classified as a security.

This ongoing uncertainty has stalled the listing of an Ether ETF in the U.S., contrasting with Canada’s progress where Ether ETFs are actively traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with offerings from issuers like Evolve and Purpose Investments.

The launch day’s trading activity also saw Bitcoin’s value dip slightly by more than 1%, trading near $62,100, according to data from CoinGecko.

