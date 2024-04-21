Melania Trump Launches $245 Customizable Mother's Day Necklace, Buyers To Also Get Limited-Edition Solana-Based Digital Collectible

Loading... Loading...

In a recent announcement, former First Lady Melania Trump unveiled a $245 customizable necklace, named “Her Love & Gratitude,” to celebrate Mother’s Day, which falls on May 12, 2024.

What Happened: The necklace features a flower pendant and an adjustable chain. It can be customized with names, initials, or significant dates, as stated by Melania Trump’s office, reported The Hill.

In a statement, Trump said, “Being a mother is one of the most important roles in life. For this Mother's Day, I have designed the ‘Her Love & Gratitude’ necklace to express immense gratitude and honor all mothers.”

Purchasers of the necklace will also receive a limited-edition digital collectible minted with the Solana SOL/USD blockchain, her office revealed.

Despite her recent absence from her husband’s reelection campaign, Melania Trump is set to make a rare appearance next weekend at a fundraiser in Palm Beach, Florida, where she resides with former President Trump.

Why It Matters: Melania Trump’s recent activities have shown a shift in focus from politics to family and personal ventures. She has been noticeably absent from her husband’s 2024 presidential campaign events, preferring to spend time with her son and father.

In December 2021, she launched a Solana-powered NFT platform, and in June 2023, she released a digital art collection titled “The 1776 Collection” to commemorate Independence Day.

Her recent venture into jewelry design and the inclusion of a blockchain-based collectible with each purchase indicates her continued interest in the digital art space.

In 2022, Melania Trump released a handcrafted Christmas ornament, available through her website. Collectors had the opportunity to receive a 3D animated NFT alongside it, as stated. Dubbed “The Christmas Star,” the ornament was priced at $45 for a limited two-week period from September 14 to October 2.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Solana traded 0.28% lower at $149.39, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo Courtesy: Evan El-Amin On Shutterstock.com

