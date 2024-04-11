'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Robert Kiyosaki Echoes Cathie Wood's Bold $2.3M Bitcoin Call, Says 'Live Dangerously'

Loading... Loading...

Renowned author Robert Kiyosaki has publicly endorsed Cathie Wood’s bullish prediction for Bitcoin BTC/USD, advocating for bold investment approaches.

What Happened: Kiyosaki, famed for his book ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’, expressed his confidence in Wood’s projection that Bitcoin will hit $2.3 million per BTC. He commended Wood’s intellect and bravery: “Kathie Wood is very smart. I trust her opinion.”

While recognizing the potential inaccuracy of Wood’s prediction, Kiyosaki stressed the significance of personal belief and ownership in Bitcoin. He asked, “The more important question is ‘What do you believe?’… ‘How many Bitcoin do you own?'”

Kiyosaki underscored the importance of learning from real-world mistakes, contrasting it with academic fear of failure. He concluded his statement by urging his followers to “Live dangerously,” implying that owning a small fraction of Bitcoin could provide valuable insight and knowledge about the cryptocurrency.

It’s interesting that Kiyosaki has misspelled Cathie Wood’s name several times in the post, such as “Kathie Wood” and even “Kathy Woods.”

Why It Matters: Kiyosaki’s endorsement of Wood’s Bitcoin prediction follows his recent advocacy for the cryptocurrency; Kiyosaki has become a strong Bitcoin proponent, appreciating its deflationary characteristics and other assets like gold and silver. His stance was further solidified after recent developments involving the Federal Reserve and chair Jerome Powell.

Earlier, Kiyosaki had expressed concern over Powell’s hawkish inflation commentary. His endorsement of Wood’s prediction may be seen as a response to these inflationary concerns.

On the other hand, Cathie Wood has been vocal about her bullish stance on Bitcoin. In March, she projected a staggering price target of $3.8 million for Bitcoin. Her recent comments about the U.S. crypto industry suffering from a ‘brain drain’ further highlight her focus on the cryptocurrency sector.

