Which Public Companies Own Bitcoin? This Giant Is The Odd One Out In The Top 5

A new report has revealed that more than 11% of all Bitcoin BTC/USD is now held by a diverse group of institutional investors.

What Happened: Publicly traded companies, private firms, countries and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) collectively hold a staggering 2,511,273 Bitcoin, according to data from Bitcoin Treasuries, a platform tracking institutional ownership of the cryptocurrency. This represents 11.958% of all Bitcoin currently in circulation.

Publicly traded companies have emerged as major players in the Bitcoin ecosystem.

The report identifies the following companies as some of the leading corporate holders:

MicroStrategy Inc MSTR : 205,000 bitcoin.

: 205,000 bitcoin. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc MARA : 16,930 bitcoin.

: 16,930 bitcoin. Tesla Inc TSLA : 9,720 bitcoin.

: 9,720 bitcoin. Hut 8 Corp HUT : 9,110 bitcoin.

: 9,110 bitcoin. Coinbase Global Inc COIN : 9,000 bitcoin.

These companies account for 1.189% of the total supply of bitcoin. Notably, Tesla is the only company not directly related to cryptocurrency on that list, with the others being an exchange (Coinbase), Bitcoin mining (Hut 8, Marathon Digital) and a self-proclaimed Bitcoin development company (MicroStrategy).

This trend highlights the growing recognition of Bitcoin as a valuable asset class by established corporations, potentially contributing to wider adoption and long-term price stability.

Private Companies And Countries Show Strong Interest: Private companies are another significant force in Bitcoin ownership, holding an estimated 516,571 Bitcoin, translating to 2.46% of the total circulation.

This data suggests strong interest in Bitcoin beyond publicly traded entities, potentially including hedge funds, family offices and other private investment groups.

Furthermore, the report finds a growing number of countries are accumulating Bitcoin reserves.

As of March 11, these nations held a combined total of 562,968 Bitcoin, representing 2.681% of all Bitcoin.

The reasons behind this trend may vary, potentially including diversification of national reserves or exploring Bitcoin's potential as a global currency.

Why It Matters: The report also highlights the rise of Bitcoin ETFs as a convenient way for investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin without directly purchasing it.

These investment vehicles currently hold 977,583 Bitcoin, representing 4.655% of the total supply.

The increasing availability of Bitcoin ETFs could further fuel mainstream adoption and potentially lead to greater price stability.

