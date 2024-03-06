Pepe Coin Takes 100% Of Holders Into The Green: Is A Coinbase Exchange Listing Next?

Loading... Loading...

Pepe PEPE/USD is up 14% in the past 24 hours, with the top-three meme coin reporting higher daily gains than its rivals Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

What Happened: Binance announced new trading pairs for meme coins, including PEPE/USDC as a trading pair effective Mar.7.

According to LBank Exchange data, Pepe has gained 36,530% since its launch.

IntoTheBlock data shows that 100% of Pepe holders are in profit, while transactions greater than $100,000 have surged to 1,241 transactions on March 5, compared to 566 transactions on Feb.28.

Notably, trading volumes have hit all-time highs with over $3 billion, making Pepe a top 15 token in terms of current trading volumes.

Lookonchain data highlighted a trader who purchased 600 billion PEPE tokens from Binance at a high price in 2023. He is currently sitting on a profit of $3.35 million.

Why It Matters: The official Pepe X (formerly Twitter) handle highlighted its official bridge to both Arbitrum and Binance Smart Chain, enabling traders to benefit from cheaper gas fees in comparison to trading on Ethereum.

Heavily-followed crypto YouTuber Crypto Rover tweeted he is up over 777% in the last 30 days but plans to hold until "at least" $2 million, asking: "Smart or stupid?”

Pepe was one of the two memecoins mentioned in the latest BloombergTV in a discussion about whether the “meme coin era is back.”

While the crypto community is waiting a Coinbase listing, analysts remain upbeat about Pepe's prospects.

