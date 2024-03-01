Is Bitcoin's Bull Run Stumbling? Record Grayscale Outflows Signal Potential Shift

Loading... Loading...

While Bitcoin spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) witnessed substantial inflows on Thursday, Grayscale's Bitcoin Trust GBTC experienced a staggering net outflow of $598 million in a single day.

What Happened:

In contrast, BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF IBIT enjoyed a net inflow of $603 million, highlighting a remarkable divergence in investor sentiment, according to data from SoSoValue.

The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund FBTC and Bitwise's Bitcoin ETF BITB followed with comparatively modest inflows of $44.8 million and $21.7 million, respectively.

Despite Bitcoin BTC/USD not reaching its all-time high, the cryptocurrency saw its most substantial monthly gain since December 2020, with a 43.55% increase in value.

This surge was captured in a monthly candle that spanned a price range of $20,000, noted Checkmate, an on-chain analyst at Glassnode.

This "unreal" growth, as he described it, marked the largest monthly USD increase in Bitcoin's history, underscoring the cryptocurrency's robust performance.

Also Read: Nigeria Slams Binance With $10B Fine, Accuses It Of 'Fixing The Exchange Rate'

Why It Matters: The contrasting flows between Grayscale's GBTC and BlackRock's IBIT ETFs underscore a broader narrative within the cryptocurrency investment landscape.

Grayscale's significant outflows compared with BlackRock's inflows suggest a shifting preference among investors towards vehicles perceived as more secure or promising.

This shift comes at a time when Bitcoin's price volatility remains a concern, with potential safety nets identified at various price points, indicating the market's sensitivity to liquidity and order book composition changes.

What’s Next

As Bitcoin navigates through its current state of volatility, the market's reaction to ETF inflows and outflows will be closely watched.

Loading... Loading...

Keith Alan, co-founder of Material Indicators, highlighted the significant changes in order book composition, suggesting that unexpected price movements could be on the horizon.

With nearly $8 billion in BTC ETF inflows pushing the price beyond $60,000, the cryptocurrency market remains poised for further developments.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $61,863, down 0.16% over the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Gold, Bitcoin Rally: Is US Debt Surge A Key Driver?

Image created using artificial intelligence with Midjourney.