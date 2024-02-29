Bonk Millionaire Resurfaces: 'From $16K To $12.7M ... To $3M And Now Back To $7.4M ... Only Just Beginning'

February 29, 2024 7:11 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • 'Bonk Guy' shares an update on turning 16K into over 7.5M from his Bonk position, refusing to sell despite past controversy.
  • Like other traders hitting memecoin jackpots, he exemplifies crypto's volatility, where sentiment shifts could erase such gains overnight.
Pseudonymous trader Unipcs, with the apt nickname "Bonk guy," shared an update on his Bonk BONK/USD trade that saw turn $16,000 into several millions.

What Happened: The trader gained fame on "Crypto Twitter" at the end of 2023 for opening a long position on Bonk when the token was at a $20 million market capitalization. 

Bonk proceeded to run to a market capitalization of over $2 billion, meaning the trader's position was worth $12.7 million at its peak.

The following retrace saw him lose millions of unrealized gains, sparking heated debates on social media that led to his account being suspended:

Following Bonk's resurgence, the trader posted an update on his profit and loss, which showed a screenshot stating he had gone from $3 million to an unrealized profit of more than $7.4 million.

"Bonk guy" is in no mood to sell, saying this is "just the beginning." His reasoning: "There is literally *only one* new memecoin retail can bid on Coinbase: BONK."

Why It Matters: "Bonk guy" is yet another astounding testament to the volatility of the cryptocurrency space.

While some traders, such as one profiting $10,800 from $51 with an Nvidia memecoin or another making $1.8 million with Dogwifhat cash out their profits, others stay true to the crypto mantra of "diamond hands."

One example is the trader who turned $2,708 into over $3 million with MAGA Memecoin TRUMP/USD, saying it will go to "billions and billions."

Bonk, which is the Solana SOL/USD equivalent of Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, may indeed become a darling of retail investors if the cryptocurrency rally continues.

However, as with all memecoins, social sentiment can turn on a dime.

