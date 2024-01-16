Trader Turns $5,000 Into $1.8 Million In 1 Month With $WIF: 'I Am At A Loss For Words'

Loading... Loading...

An anonymous trader on X, RockeFeller.eth, lived up to his name by turning $5,000 into $1.8 million in one month with dogwifhat WIF/USD, a popular memecoin on Solana.

What Happened: The trader shared a photo of his wallet, suggesting he indeed cashed in on WIF's remarkable run to more than $300 million in market capitalization:

This is not the first rags-to-riches story on Solana. Only a month ago, a trader made a healthy $4.4 million profit on a trade involving Bonk BONK/USD, another dog-related coin on Solana.

Why It Matters: The success story comes off the back of an impressive comeback from WIF.

The token bottomed at $0.056 on Jan. 6, only to put in a stunning reversal to $0.33 at the time of writing. This 600% increase in value prompted traders to ring in a potential change of the guards when it comes to dog coins. This trader put a target on the back of Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD:

What's Next: Whether dogwifhat can really become a "kind of ultrasoundmoney of memecoins," as one X user put it, remains to be seen. Given how often and fast dog-related memecoins on Solana pump to multi-million dollar valuations, it might not be the last memecoin success story.

Photo: Shutterstock