Trader Turns $5,000 Into $1.8 Million In 1 Month With $WIF: 'I Am At A Loss For Words'

by Ivan Crnogatić, Benzinga Editor 
January 16, 2024 9:41 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • A trader turned $5,000 into $1.8 million with one trade on dogwifhat, cashing in on the memecoin's month-long run.
  • Traders on X are predicting further upside for WIF and BONK, defying the end of the already remarkable runs.
Loading...
Loading...

An anonymous trader on X, RockeFeller.eth, lived up to his name by turning $5,000 into $1.8 million in one month with dogwifhat WIF/USD, a popular memecoin on Solana. 

What Happened: The trader shared a photo of his wallet, suggesting he indeed cashed in on WIF's remarkable run to more than $300 million in market capitalization:

This is not the first rags-to-riches story on Solana. Only a month ago, a trader made a healthy $4.4 million profit on a trade involving Bonk BONK/USD, another dog-related coin on Solana.

Read Also: Bitcoin Ecosystem Set For Remarkable Growth In 2024: Research Projects 1,200% Growth In These Projects

Why It Matters: The success story comes off the back of an impressive comeback from WIF.

The token bottomed at $0.056 on Jan. 6, only to put in a stunning reversal to $0.33 at the time of writing. This 600% increase in value prompted traders to ring in a potential change of the guards when it comes to dog coins. This trader put a target on the back of Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD:

What's Next: Whether dogwifhat can really become a "kind of ultrasoundmoney of memecoins," as one X user put it, remains to be seen. Given how often and fast dog-related memecoins on Solana pump to multi-million dollar valuations, it might not be the last memecoin success story.

Read Next: Floki's TokenFi Surges 33% In 7 Days Amid Slow Week For Meme Coins After BlackRock's Larry Fink Bets Big On Tokenization

Photo: Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CryptocurrencyTop StoriesMarketsmemecoinMemeCoinsStories That Matter